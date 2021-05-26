The Constitución station offers an atypical postcard on this first business day of new restrictions due to the coronavirus, with more presence of police personnel, television cameras and teachers than passengers. The floor is marked with blue circles like a chessboard where each person occupies their space keeping distance, only there are no people to fill them.

“Today no minutes were drawn up. People are with the circulation permit and DNI, and are informed of the new measures,” a Federal police officer tells Clarín. “What is noticeable is that the flow of people decreased a lot. There are 20% fewer people. Only the essentials come,” he adds.

On the platform, the cars are not crowded and the passengers get off in an orderly manner. One of them is Elena Karina (48), who has just arrived from the Longchamps station and says that she is taking all precautions to avoid catching Covid again. Also, that with the new restrictions there is more control and fewer people: “Today I traveled well, everything was well organized, but last week there were almost no controls on the train and it was half full, I had relaxed,” he says.

“Remember that you must reserve the place on the train up to five days before. You can only reserve if you are an essential worker with a circulation permit,” alerts a message through the station’s loudspeakers, while another train from the branch arrives that comes from La Plata. Romina (38) went up in Florencio Varela and there she had to show the reserve of turn. “I did it last night and they asked me for it,” he says, adding that he saw much fewer people above the formations.

A policewoman with a megaphone walks among the people. “We are moving forward with ID and permission in hand, please,” he says once, twice, ten times.

Fabricio arrives around 8.30 from Lomas de Zamora and tells that he did not need to reserve an appointment. “I didn’t even know,” he acknowledges. An employee in both white passes with a backpack with sanitizing liquid to spray the turnstiles that enter the Roca formation.

Mauricio (35) went up in Burzaco to a formation that does direct service. “Every day I reserve my shift, because they ask for it at the station,” he says and states that he traveled “very well” on the first business day under the new restrictions.

In the buses there are no controls, although the docks area is guarded by the City Police. “Nothing changed us,” a supervisor of a bus line comments to this newspaper.

It lists that, as up to now, there can be a maximum of 10 people traveling standing up, the windows must be open and some seats, such as those facing the rear and the two facing the front, are disabled.

In the Eleven, the blue and white cockades are still attached in commemoration of the national celebration. There are also controls and fewer people. The difference is that the check is done at the time of entering the wagons, not at the station where there are many places open to the public.

“We have drawn up six minutes due to lack of permits to circulate so far,” a federal police officer tells this newspaper and adds that a much lower flow is noted than in previous weeks. “There will be a quarter less passengers”, estimates.

To pass the turnstiles, the Police arranged an automatic scanner that takes the temperature of the passengers. No one enters or leaves the platform area without showing their documentation. In the Sarmiento train access hall, no cleaning personnel are seen sanitizing surfaces.

Néstor López (28) passes the control and tells this newspaper that the formation was “quite empty”. “The truth surprised me. I come from Moreno, which is the first station and I would tell you that there were half as many people as last week“, he details.

Ernesto (66), from Ciudadela, agrees. “Much less passengers than usual. I even traveled alone in the seat,” he shrugs. In your case, you must pick up a medication in a City laboratory.

