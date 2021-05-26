The extra long weekend and in the City the business week begins with the new restrictions. As there are activities enabled, it is expected that the circulation will experience an increase with respect to the holidays, in which it remained low.

Although both bars and restaurants and non-essential commercial premises work only in delivery and take away mode, employees and owners must mobilize to open them. The same who have medical shifts, since the suspended professional activities are those of accounting or legal studies, among others, but not those related to health.

The measure ordered by the national government extends until Sunday. And the City joined the restrictions to try to contain coronavirus infections.

These days it will also begin to be defined what will happen after Sunday. In that sense, the City has already announced that face-to-face classes will return, although it is not entirely clear what determination the national government will make.

For now, they continue social encounters prohibited in open or closed spaces, as well as religious celebrations. At the weekend, especially Monday and Tuesday, people were seen in the parks and squares, where traffic is enabled but not meetings.

Circulation is only allowed from 6 to 18. Photo: Maxi Failla

Those who do not have permits for essential activities, only they can circulate from 6 to 18. And only they can use public transport.

For everyone else, the only thing allowed is circulation for local activities, like going to the pharmacy, the supermarket or a shop or walking to the neighborhood square, without staying there.

Regarding the schools, the Buenos Aires government made a decision that raised doubts and questions: it decided that classes should be completely suspended. That is, there are neither virtual nor face-to-face from Wednesday to Friday.

Here are all the restrictions in effect until May 30, inclusive, and also the weekend of June 5 and 6.

Due to the new restrictions, social encounters in both closed and open spaces are prohibited. Photo: Luciano Thieberger

Meetings and social activities

Is it so social encounters prohibited, both in open and closed spaces or in any type of environment.

The clubs must remain closed and religious ceremonies are not enabled.

Parks and squares

In the squares and parks of the City, the playgrounds are closed. As in other public spaces, you can only circulate but group meetings or permanence are not allowed.

outdoor sports

Group outdoor sports are suspended. This includes activities such as golf or tennis, but especially soccer fields.

The only sports that can be practiced are individual. For example, cyclists and runners are allowed to do their activity, but not in training groups.

Nor can other physical and sports activities such as those that have been carried out in parks and squares.

You can go for a run or ride a bike but individually, not with a training group. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Public transport and access

Public transport is still exclusively for essential task workers and circulation is only allowed for proximity activities, like going to the pharmacy, to buy something in a store or in the neighborhood square to walk, without permanence..

To restrict circulation, they were closed with a fence 71 entrances and exits to the City, out of a total of 127. Those authorized are for those who have permissions that are required by the City Police and Federal Forces.

The map of closed accesses to the City.

Shops

Essential businesses remain open with current protocols. They are supermarkets, pharmacies, warehouses, butchers and hardware stores.

The non-essential businesses, finally, will only be able to attend with Pick-up at the place of scheduled purchases and without entering the premises. On Thursday it was announced that they could work carefully on the sidewalk, but after the publication of the national DNU it was clarified that it will be with this modality. Employees will not be able to use public transportation.

On the other side of General Paz, the Buenos Aires government ruled that non-essential businesses will not be able to open directly.

In the City they will not be able to work hairdressers nor the salons of personal attention.

Bars and restaurants

The gastronomic places they cannot receive clients. Until this Friday, they could serve them on the sidewalks or open spaces. But since this saturday They are only enabled to work with delivery or withdrawal modalities at the premises (take away).

Construction



Construction and industry are limited according to what is established by the DNU of the national government. The City had limited the construction in works of 2,500 square meters, but last Monday published a resolution that extended permits to larger works.

Common spaces of buildings

From this Saturday, the consortia have to close common spaces to avoid social gatherings, which are not allowed in the private sphere.

The gymnasiums, multipurpose rooms or grills in the buildings cannot be used either.

On Monday, the controls on the Panamericana generated delays of more than an hour. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

How are the controls

They were reinforced in the transfer centers and in the subway entrances.

In the income and expenses of the City there are Permission controls.

In the streets, squares and parks there are 3,000 awareness raisers deployedTo discourage people from not complying with the measures.

The Buenos Aires government also promised intensify control to avoid social gatherings in closed spaces.

In addition, in coordination with 40,000 City consortiums, care measures in buildings will be reinforced.

For that, more than 5,000 people they are going to tour buildings leaving informational brochures. There it will be explained that the common spaces, like grills or gyms, and that all social gatherings in the departments are restricted.

After the long weekend, what about the classes

On Wednesday 26, Thursday 27 and Friday 28 there will be no classes. The national government reinstated the bridge holiday of Monday 24, with what the City affirms that it will be “only three days” without schools.

In addition, they announced that the sessions will be recovered on December 20, 21 and 22.

SC