OXFORD (dpa-AFX) – In England, the first Briton was vaccinated with the domestic vaccine from the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The 82-year-old dialysis patient Brian Pinker from Oxford received the protective first Piks in the university clinic there on Monday morning, said the British health service NHS.

“I’m so happy to get the Covid-19 vaccination today and I’m really proud that it was invented in Oxford,” said Pinker, according to the statement. The British Minister of Health Matt Hancock described the start of vaccination with the agent as an “indispensable step” in the fight against the pandemic.

The UK had given the drug emergency approval last week. After the BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine, it is the second corona vaccine to be used in the country. The big advantage: The agent from Oxford can be stored at refrigerator temperatures, which significantly simplifies logistics. At the beginning, the country will have a good half a million doses available, which will be injected in hundreds of hospitals and doctors’ offices from this week. The vaccine is not yet approved in the EU./swe/DP/jha