Activision has offered a glimpse at Rambo in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account released a short clip showing Rambo preparing to unleash a fire arrow from his trademark bow at an unfortunate victim, alongside the tagline: “Become war.”

Rambo arrives on 20th May as part of the mid-season update for Season 3 – no doubt as a costly soldier skin.

That’s all we know for now, but expect more 1980s action heroes to hit Call of Duty – Activision has already teased that Die Hard’s John McClane is coming to Warzone.

Warzone is currently set in a 1984 version of Verdansk after last month’s nuke event. It looks like Activision is really leaning into the ’80s vibe, then.