Black Peru: Dancing Many Memories, the authorized book that tells the story of the most important Afro-Peruvian Ballet Cultural Association in our country and the world, is now ready for distribution. As announced by the Peruvian-American anthropologist Luis F. Paredes, author of the work, the publication will be officially presented this April 28, through the platform Peru Afrofest: Professional Seminar on Afro-Peruvian Dance.

Under the publishing houses Asociación Iberoamericana de Artes y Letras and Studia Hispanica Editors of the University of Minnesota, the book is the result of Paredes’ doctoral thesis in Cultural Studies, by the State University of New York, a long investigation of more than 15 years, which concludes that the great legacy of Black Peru it was to insert blackness into the national discourse.

“Peru Negro is the third root of Peruvian identity, another version of miscegenation. Based on his musical production, he manages to insert that past that was invisible, marginalized and oppressed. He uses the body as an agent of his own freedom and choreography to nationalize the idea of ​​blackness, ”says Paredes, from the group three times nominated for the Latin Grammy. “The work was arduous, because in its more than 50 years of creation, they did not worry about filing their memories, this is the first book that tells their history and methodology,” says the researcher.

Written in English and translated into Spanish, the work contains anecdotes, such as when the men of the group decided to shave their hair, after a trip to Italy, or when Fidel Castro invited them to Cuba for three months. “I began to build his story by reading newspapers. I was for weeks in the newspaper library of the National Library. I have revived the memories of its members, especially those of the oldest, ”says Paredes.

Book cover (Photo: Diffusion)

Eder Campos, eldest grandson of Ronaldo Campos de la Colina, creator of the ballet, remembers that since Paredes knocked on the door of his house (2006), they gave him unconditional support. “We take it to the trunk of memories. Accessed founding documents. Luis has written the scripts for our latest shows (50 years of tradition, the same essence, 2019; and, Mis Raíces, 2018), he is already part of Peru Negro ”, says the current artistic director.

“This book gives us great satisfaction, since it is a collection of experiences and traditions related to Afro-Peruvian culture. Our legacy is supported by this research, ”says founder Lalo Izquierdo. Limited edition, copies of Black Peru: Dancing Many Memories They will be delivered to academic libraries in the US, Latin America and Europe. Black Peru: Dancing Many Memories can be purchased through the fanpage of Peru Afrofest: Professional Seminar of Afro-Peruvian Dance.