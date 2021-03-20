This is the NCAA tournament, the March madness, the Big dance what has the United States in suspense every March since 1939 and with the sole exception of last season, when the pandemic, which had just burst across the planet, forced to cancel the 2020 edition. This year it is played in Indianapolis, in semi-bubble, a very limited public and controlled environment; without the social crowd, the heartbeat that usually gives life to a tournament that is about hobbies … and betting. The famous braces, those with which to achieve a perfect one, according to statesmen, is more difficult (cross by cross until the grand final) than to win the main annual lottery in the country twice in a row buying only a tenth a year: there is a one in 9.2 quintillion chance.

And the reason why there is no way, it is practically impossible, we have already checked it again, in 2021, at the first of changes. In the first round, Oral Roberts struck down Ohio State. That is, a number 2 eliminated by the number 15 from its side of the box, the South. From the final of the Big Ten to a costalazo for the black history of the Buckeyes, surprised (72-75) by a team that had not won a match in the main draw of the tournament since 1974. At the level of bets, of the bracesWhat does this surprise mean? Well, if we take as an example the massive field of ESPN, with almost 14 million brackets filled, a disaster that has ruined almost everyone’s options for perfection: 95% had put Ohio State as the winner, which started with a 16-point margin of victory for bettors. The biggest upset since UMBC beat seeded Virginia in 2018, despite a -20.5 starting. And the eighth biggest since 1985. That’s how March Madness spends it.

Oral Roberts won with 29 points from Max Abmas (national top scorer) and 30 and 11 rebounds from Kevin Obanor. On the Buckeyes, Justin Ahrens and Duane Washington Jr missed triples to force overtime.

The long knife night it did not end there on that southern side of the painting. Purdue (seed 4) had 88% of the ballots to beat North Texas (13th place), which had never won a tournament win, at the Colts’ colossal Lucas Oil Stadium (NFL). The surprise of The Mean Green (69-78) came from the hand of Javion Hamlet, a senior who did not receive an offer from Division I colleges and who shone with 24 points in 43 minutes, including an overtime that had been forced between Jaden Ivey (26 points) and Trevion Williams (14 and 13 rebounds).

The North Carolina disaster (54% -46% in favor of the loser in gambling in this case) also stood out more for the forms than for the substance (seed 8) against the Wisconsin Badgers, a seed 9 that beat the Tar Heels 62-85, another top-ranked player struck down in the South. His trainer, the legendary Roy Williams had never lost in the first round. He was 29-0 immaculate before this resounding defeat.

#bombshell #Madness #braces #destroyed