He cloud bombardment to stimulate the rains, as a measure to face the drought in the Valley of Mexico, has given results, assured the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The agency stated that the first rainfall stimulation flight in the Cutzamala System has been successfulwith rainfall absorbed by the soils of the area.

The general coordinator of Agriculture of the Secretariat, Santiago Argüello Campos, pointed out that due to the drought registered in the area, the soil was dry and the precipitation detonated is absorbed in the first instance.

Eventually, when they become saturated, they will generate runoff, so that in the future there will be more liquid uptake.

The program of Rain Stimulation It is carried out by the Ministry of Agriculture, through the National Commission for Arid Zones (Conaza) and the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena).

Between 20 and 30 cloud stimulation flights will be carried out during April to register between 20 percent and 45 percent increase over the expected average rainfall in the polygon that includes the State of Mexico and part of Michoacán.

The project has also proven its effectiveness in fighting fires, filling water storage dams and, starting in 2022, supplying drinking water to citizens and generating rainwater irrigation directly in agricultural areas that were already suffering from water stress. severe.

The Cutzamala System is one of the sources of drinking water supply in the Valley of Mexicowhich only provides approximately 20 percent of the total concession, while the rest comes from wells.

The system is made up of ten dams, including storage reservoirs such as El Bosque, Valle de Bravo, and Villa Victoria, and diversion reservoirs such as Tuxpan, Ixtapan del Oro, Chilesdo, Colorines, Tilostoc, El Durazno, and Barrage. It also has the Los Berros water treatment plant.

Rain Stimulation

The Rain Stimulation program is the third year of operation, having carried out 250 flights with an effectiveness of 25 percent to 45 percent greater rainfall for the benefit of agricultural producers in desert areas in the north of the country.

Agriculture assured that the process of spraying millimeter particles of silver iodide does not cause environmental impact or water pollution due to its salt and mineral composition. Currently, the El Bosque, Valle de Bravo and Villa Victoria reservoirs had 46.4 percent of their fill level as of March 27.

Cutzamala System

The system has a supply capacity of 16 cubic meters per second, but has faced shortage problems due to drought and overexploitation of the region’s aquifers.

The Rainfall Stimulation program is a measure to increase the amount of water available in the system’s dams and, therefore, guarantee the supply of drinking water for the population.

The program also has a positive impact on agriculture, since it contributes to mitigating the effects of drought in rural areas of the region, benefiting agricultural producers in the desert areas of the north of the country.

The Rainfall Stimulation program carried out by the Departments of Agriculture is an important measure to combat the effects of drought in the Valley of Mexico and guarantee the supply of drinking water for the population.