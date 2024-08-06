For a few weeks now Bandai Namco has begun to promote the game with great enthusiasm BLEACH Rebirth of Soulswhich will bring back such a unique anime franchise in which almost all the contenders use swords to fight battles. And they have done so by releasing many videos with the gameplay, in fact, many consecutive ones came out that introduce us to the fighters who will be present in the fight to be the best Shinigami or Quinci.

Here is the description of the characters and their videos:

– Ichigo Kurosaki: A very powerful melee fighter, Ichigo is a substitute Soul Reaper who fights with his sword, Zangetsu, and hides an unknown power within.

– Rukia Kuchiki: A kind-hearted Soul Reaper who has plenty of resources to adapt to her opponents in combat.

– Uryu Ishida: Uryu is a ranged fighter and a proud Quincy who aims well with his bow, the Kojaku, and pierces his enemies with a variety of ranged attacks.

– Byakuya Kuchiki: Captain of Squad 6. A strategist who adapts his fighting style and uses his signature move, Senbonzakura, to take down his enemies.

The game is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It does not yet have a release date.

Via: Press Release