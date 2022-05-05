Home page politics

Jen Psaki (r) hands over her post as Biden spokeswoman to Karine Jean-Pierre (l). © Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Jen Psaki has long been one of the most recognizable faces in the US government. Now she is resigning from her position as speaker – and handing over to her successor, who is making history twice.

Washington – The spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden, Jen Psaki, is leaving the White House in the middle of the month – with her successor, a black woman will take over the important post for the first time.

Karine Jean-Pierre will start as spokeswoman for US President Joe Biden in mid-May, as the White House announced on Thursday (local time). It’s “fantastic because representation matters,” Psaki said. Jean-Pierre, 44, will also become the first openly lesbian Speaker in the White House. “This is a historic moment and I didn’t miss it,” said Jean-Pierre. She is currently Psaki’s deputy.

Sleeping and Reading Books: What Next for Jen Psaki?

As spokeswoman for the president, Psaki has answered extensive questions from the press almost daily in the White House since Biden took office in January last year. That is why she is one of the prominent faces of the US government. It is no surprise that Psaki is giving up her post: According to media reports, the 43-year-old is planning a move to the television station MSNBC. Psaki has not confirmed the reports in the past, but has not denied them either. “I have nothing to announce about my plans, except, as I said, sleep and read books,” Psaki emphasized again.

Election of Jean-Pierre of historical importance

Jean-Pierre worked for former President Barack Obama’s administration and is a longtime adviser to Joe Biden. She now brings the experience, talent and integrity required for this difficult task, Biden said. She was born in the French overseas territory of Martinique and grew up in New York. There she studied at the elite Columbia University. She’s always stood in for Psaki at press conferences and regularly accompanies Biden on his travels.

In the past few weeks there has been repeated speculation as to who could succeed Psaki in the post of spokeswoman. In addition to Jean-Pierre, the name of Pentagon spokesman John Kirby also circulated. Psaki brought Jean-Pierre on stage at the daily White House press conference on Thursday and congratulated her. “She brings decades of experience to this role,” said Psaki. Jean-Pierre will give many a voice and show what is possible when you have big dreams. Both hugged.

“I understand how important it is to so many people out there,” Jean-Pierre replied when asked by a reporter about the historical significance. She also said that she had no doubt in her life that she would ever get such a position. “I just worked hard towards it.” Ketanji Brown Jackson was the first black woman to be confirmed on the US Supreme Court at the beginning of April. dpa