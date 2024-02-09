Of Ruggiero Corcella

Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna of Pisa and EPF of Lausanne successfully tested the prototype on a 57-year-old patient who lost his right hand. The new frontiers

In the long journey towards the creation of humanoid robots, their “covering” is one of the most challenging objectives to achieve. In fact, human skin is so complex that it is considered a real organ. Its complexity makes it almost impossible for engineering to reproduce: it detects temperature, pressure and consistency. Not to mention its self-repair ability.

Now researchers from Sant'Anna High School of Pisa and the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne have created a new sensorized hand prosthesis, capable of providing realistic and real-time thermal feedback. The study was published in the journal Med (Cell Press) .

How the bionic hand works This innovative hand prosthesis senses temperature differences and restores some sensitivity to people who have suffered an amputation. Sensors on the prosthetic hand are connected to a system that thermally stimulates the surface of the stump. The stimulus is perceived by the nervous system which transmits the message to the brain. In fact, they exist in our body sensory nerves through which thermal stimuli reach the central nervous system.

Amputee patients often suffer from “phantom” limb syndrome, meaning they still feel the presence of the limb even after removal. The subject perceives the position and tactile sensations coming from the amputated limb, thinking he can move it. Often this condition causes pain and frustration.

The test on a patient With the new device you can restore the natural sensation of touching objects and people being able to perceive the temperature and humidity. The prototype was tested on Fabrizio, a 57-year-old man with a transradial amputation who succeeded to manually distinguish and sort objects at different temperatures and to perceive bodily contact with other human beings.

«When one of the researchers placed the sensor on his body, for me it was a very strong emotion – says Fabrizio -. I could feel the warmth of another person with my "ghost" hand. It was like reactivating a connection that I had lost."

«Temperature is one of the last frontiers for restoring sensitivity to robotic hands. For the first time, we are really close to restoring the full range of sensations to amputees” he comments Silvestro Micerasenior author of the research.

Prosthetics capable of restoring a full range of sensations Sensory perception is one of the most important aspects of allowing people with an amputation to interact with their surroundings. Building on previous findings on phantom thermal sensations, which stimulate specific points on the remaining arm evoking perceptions in the missing hand, the researchers developed a new approach which allows amputees to sense and respond to temperature by transmitting thermal information from the fingertip of the prosthesis to the amputee's residual limb. « In May 2023 we published a study showing how this was possible make the phantom hand experience thermal sensations of an amputee – explains Micera -. By stimulating specific points on the remaining arm, we evoked perceptions in the missing hand. Now we have taken a step further, we have created a real prototype. The device developed in our Institute is called MiniTouch and allows amputees to perceive temperature differences, transmitting information from the fingertip of the prosthesis to the stump.”

«What's notable is that we've put this technology into a commercial prosthesis, thanks to the use of consumer electronics and without the need for surgery – continues the expert -. It is extremely relevant to have sensory perception in the prosthesis, not only to avoid getting burned with hot objects (for example a cup or a pot), but we have observed how important it is to be able re-establish and perceive body contact with another person. In the laboratory a patient was accidentally touched by a researcher etcI was struck by his reaction of amazement in being able to relive the perception of human warmth from the prosthesis. Precisely this aspect is fundamental for us: it triggers in amputee people benefits in psychological and mood terms".

Touch more and more similar to the human one “Adding temperature information makes touch more human-like,” explains the senior author Solaiman Shokur of the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne. «We think that the ability to perceive temperature will improve the embodiment of amputees, the feeling that “this hand is mine”».

“Until now thermal sensations have been greatly neglected in neuroprosthetic research, although their importance in daily life is increasingly evident. We think that amputees could benefit from recovering thermal sensations that go well beyond the detection of cold or hot objects,” says Jonathan Muheim, PhD student at EPFL and first author of the work together with Francesco Iberitedoctoral student at the BioRobotics Institute of the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna.

The experimentation The testing phase was carried out at Inail Prosthetic Center in Vigorso di Budrio (Bologna) with the collaboration of Dr. Emanuele Gruppioni (INAIL) and his team, who carried out the clinical tests with amputees. The device was integrated into the patient's personal prosthesis and was connected at a point on the residual limb that elicited thermal sensations in the person's phantom index finger.

«Traditional prostheses do not allow you to receive any type of sensory feedback, the most widespread ones in fact allow you to grasp and move objects effectively – underlines the engineer Gruppioni -. We are working to also restore tactile sensations and develop increasingly natural bionic interfaces. The richness and realism of the sensations provided by bionic interfaces to amputee patients is the real key toembodiment and therefore the effectiveness of a prosthesis in replace a natural limb in carrying out daily life activities. Scientific research, clinical studies with patients and technological development are the ingredients to achieve solutions that aim to recreate that perfection that to date only nature has managed to develop.”

The tests: 100% accuracy The research team tested the amputee's ability to distinguish between objects of different temperatures and materials. In particular, the patient was able to discriminate between three visually indistinguishable bottles containing cold water, room temperature water and hot water with 100% accuracy, while, without the device, its accuracy stopped at 33%. Its ability to accurately and quickly classify metal cubes of different temperatures has also improved.

“When you reach a certain level of dexterity with your robotic hands, you need to have sensory feedback to be able to use the robotic hand to its full potential,” explains Shokur. Furthermore, the patient could distinguish better when he made contact while blindfolded with human arms or with prosthetic arms: from 60% without the device to 80% with the device. «Our goal is to develop a multimodal system that integrates touch, perception and temperature» adds Shokur. “With this type of system, people will be able to say 'this is soft and warm', or 'this is hard and cold'.”

The next steps: a device for home use The technology developed by the team from Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna and École Polytechnique Fédérale has currently been tested in the laboratory. The next step will be to make the device ready for home use and to integrate thermal information from multiple points of an amputee's phantom limb: for example, allowing people to differentiate thermal and tactile sensations on the finger and thumb it could help them grasp a hot drink, while enabling sensations on the back of the hand could improve the feeling of human connection by allowing amputees to sense when another person touches their hand.

«This study – concludes Micera – paves the way for more natural hand prosthetics which return a full range of sensations, offering amputees a richer and more natural perception. These interfaces will have to allow the wearer to distinguish smooth or rough, hot or cold objects, i.e. they will have to return a complete range of natural sensations.”

