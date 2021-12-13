The large-scale police operation in the Dutch bombing environment at the end of September turned out to be an even greater success than expected. During the series of house searches in the Amsterdam-Utrecht-The Hague triangle, an alleged leader of the so-called Audi gang was also arrested, which already blew up hundreds of ATMs in Germany.











The ‘big fish’ is Tarik B. (35) from the Utrecht region. He was handed over to Germany on Thursday and has been in prison in the north of the Federal Republic ever since. The police do not say where exactly with a view to possible liberation attempts. B. is on trial for his role in at least seven bomb attacks at our eastern neighbors, including in the state of Lower Saxony. “He was there or coordinated the operations that have blown up ATMs over the past two years,” said Osnabrück police spokesman Marco Ellermann.

According to him, B. also has to answer for attempted murder because of a completely out of hand robbery at the end of February in Schüttorf, which is about 20 kilometers across the border near Oldenzaal. ,,The explosion caused a fire that completely burned down a house above the room with the ATM. A father, mother and their child were rescued at the last minute. It did not matter if they had died in the flames,” the spokesman continues.

Audi gang

According to him, there are indications that Tarik B. is part of the so-called Audi gang. The name of this criminal network refers to the usually stolen cars of this brand, with which the perpetrators prefer to travel. This criminal group has its center of gravity in the Amsterdam-Utrecht region and has about three hundred members, according to the German Federal Criminal Police Office, and about five hundred according to Europol. They operate in varying composition.

Text continues below the tweet.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Breakthrough

The coordinated police operation on 28 September, in which the police and the judiciary in Osnabrück worked closely with colleagues in Utrecht and received support from Europol and Eurojust, marked a breakthrough in the investigation into the gang. “For the first time, we were able to uncover the structures of the organization and logistics of the group,” says Ellermann. According to him, Tarik B. was one of three suspects who was then arrested during the seven searches. Investigators seized 3,500 euros in cash, a vehicle, a money counting machine, a blue flashing light and more than twenty electronic communication devices (mobile phones and navigation equipment), as well as numerous data carriers, the perpetrators’ clothing, tools and equipment.

A total of 23 suspects could be identified, nine of whom are in custody. They are linked to at least fifteen bomb attacks in six German states, from the ‘high’ north to the extreme south of Germany. The blown up ATMs were located in Selfkant, Cologne, Aachen, Düsseldorf, Herzogenrath, Wachtendonk, Geldern and Alpen (North Rhine-Westphalia), Itterbeck and Schüttorf (Lower Saxony), Plochingen (Baden-Württemberg), Zeitz (Saxony-Anhalt), Elmshorn (Schleswig -Holstein) and Nittenau (Bavaria).

Strong increase

The number of explosions in Germany rose sharply last year. With 414 cases, it was no less than 65 more than in 2019 (increase of 18.6 percent), the German Federal Criminal Investigation Service (BKA) reported in June in its annual report for 2020. The bombers also made more loot: about 17, 1 million euros, compared to 15.2 million euros in the previous year. The number of squats in which the perpetrators used explosives instead of blowing up the ATMs by running gas in them rose spectacularly by no less than 516.7 percent.

Most (111) of the 168 arrested suspects came from the Netherlands. That was almost twice as many as in 2019 (68). The vast majority came from the Utrecht-Amsterdam region. ‘They often have a Moroccan migration background and act in the form of a criminal network whose members operate in varying composition and with varying tasks. Fixed offender groups with a hierarchical structure and focused on the long term are the exception’, the BKA noted.

Lawsuits

In recent years, many members of the so-called Audi gang had to answer to German judges. Most were sentenced to prison terms. Tarik B. is the first ‘big fish’ of the criminal network who will soon be in the dock in Germany. A date for the trial against him has not yet been set. “The investigation is still ongoing and we expect to be able to arrest more suspects,” Ellermann said.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: