“On the subject of National Financial, which is going to disappear, we request the resolution of the pending payments to the producers, so that they can recover their investment. It is necessary to solve it as soon as possible, because the plants do not wait and Sinaloan commercial agriculture also needs support.” This was indicated by César Galaviz.

• Faced with a possible problem derived from the weather situation, virus infections and the origins of some seeds, the first cuts of beans began in the northern zone of Sinaloa: “The difference in the vigor of the plant is evident, that is why it is important that the seed be certified and endorsed by the SNICS, quality guarantee for a good harvest; Furthermore, there are few beans left from the previous cycle, which is why it is important that the producer does not waste his crops”. “It should be mentioned that in the AARFS We already have the bean harvest reception program ready for the 2022-2023 cycle, so we invite interested producers to come to our commercialization area,” said the president of the AARFS, Eng. César Enrique Galaviz Lugo.

• Derived from the recent beginning of bean harvests, the supervision, monitoring and surveillance operations began in the agricultural properties in charge of the GOTER Group; In case of witnessing any suspicious situation within the parcels, please report it to the corresponding authorities.

• With great attendance and excellent participation, a breakfast was held at La Despensa, aimed at partners, producers and authorities from the agricultural sector of the Ahome and Higuera de Zaragoza areas, in order to create a space to present different topics. in relation to agriculture; Other events like this will be held soon in the other production areas.

• Regarding the vegetable harvest of the 2022/2023 cycle, of the area established by the AARFS AC Producers, which is 3,860 hectares, to date 27,470 tons have been shipped for the export market, the main products are: bell pepper, with 6,446 tons., tomato, with 5,728 tons., green beans, with 3,440 tons., and jalapeños, 3,290 tons. In the national market, 3,140 tons have been mobilized, where the main crop is tomatillo and hot peppers. We invite you to come to the AARFS AC Agricultural Monitoring area to acquire your guides for the transfer of vegetables for the national and export markets, and thus find out about all the services we have, we are in the greatest disposition to assist you.

• As of January 19, the dam system in northern Sinaloa reports a storage of 1,920 million cubic meters for Luis Donaldo Colosio, with 60% of its capacity; 1,927 million cubic meters for the Miguel Hidalgo, at 58% capacity, and 477 million cubic meters for the Josefa Ortiz de Domínguez with 92% of its capacity, adding a total of 4,324 million cubic meters.

• The price of beans was quoted at $30 pesos per kilo in Guadalajara and $35 pesos per kilo in CDMX. The fixed exchange rate for this week was quoted at 18.84 pesos per dollar.

