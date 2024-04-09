First case, in Italy, of autotransplantation of cryopreserved adipose tissue. It was performed by Damiano Tambasco, head of plastic surgery at the San Carlo di Nancy hospital in Rome, carrying out the operation last April 4 on a patient who had undergone liposuction in June 2023. “This technology has enormous potential” , Tambasco underlines. A technology resulting from the patent of an Emilian startup, which has succeeded where many before had failed: keeping adipose tissue cells viable for a long time, through cryopreservation, to then be able to use them for therapeutic purposes. Thanks to a public-private partnership between Lipobank, a research and development company in the field of tissue cryogenic science, and the Skin Bank of the Emilia-Romagna Region it is possible to cryopreserve your own adipose tissue.

“The application of this technology, even in the field of plastic and aesthetic surgery, has unprecedented advantages – explains Tambasco – The patient I operated on a few days ago, who had previously undergone abdominal liposuction surgery, she suffered from hypoplasia of the buttock and had a series of scars on her face that created severe discomfort, because they were very evident. Thanks to the adipose tissue cryopreserved during the liposuction, it was possible, through a minimally invasive operation carried out with very small cannulines, to carry out of infiltrations in hypoplastic and cicatricial sites”. For the surgeon, “autologous adipose tissue represents the best filler there is because it is a completely natural filler that has no side effects, but only benefits”.

“Cryopreservation allows you to carry out a single sampling of fat – he continues – to then use it subsequently and compared to other techniques it presents a whole series of advantages, first of all the fact that the grafted fat is absolutely biocompatible and both sampling and reimplantation take place through interventions minimally invasive. Furthermore, in most cases, to maximize results and engraftment, it is preferable to carry out multiple implants rather than a single large-volume graft (which would experience a high reabsorption rate), therefore, with this method, in addition Although multiple infiltrations are possible over time, these appear to be absolutely minimally invasive regardless of the sampling phase”. The fields of application are many: from orthopedics to gynecology, from wound care to colonproctology and, in highly specialized centers, even post-oncological breast reconstruction.