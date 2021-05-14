ofElisabeth Urban shut down

The corona vaccination with Astrazeneca is now followed by a second vaccination with another preparation for some people – this apparently increases the likelihood of side effects.

Berlin / Oxford – The vaccines from Astrazeneca, Biontech and Moderna, among others, are currently used in Germany against the coronavirus – and each with two vaccinations, which are carried out at intervals of three to twelve weeks, depending on the preparation. Only the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in just one appointment.

However, if you are younger than 60 and have received your first vaccination with Astrazeneca, the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) has been recommending a second vaccination with the preparations from Biontech or Moderna since April 1st. This recommendation is currently made by numerous educators, for example, who were initially vaccinated with Astrazeneca regardless of age. The doses from Biontech and Moderna are so-called mRNA vaccines, while Astrazeneca works as a vector vaccine in the body.

Corona vaccination: combination of active ingredients makes side effects more likely

A study by the University of Oxford in Great Britain, published in the specialist magazine, shows that a combination of the different preparations can increase the likelihood of side effects The Lancet was published. Since February, 830 men and women between the ages of 50 and 69 have been voluntarily examined. The participants in the study were divided into a total of four groups: Two groups were given the same vaccine, either from Astrazeneca or Biontech, on both vaccination appointments. The other two groups received either Astrazeneca or Biontech for the first vaccination, the second vaccination then followed with the other vaccine. This combination of different vaccines is also called heterologous vaccination sequence.

The test subjects with combined preparations reported more minor to moderate side effects after the second vaccination: fever, chills, joint pain, fatigue and headache occurred more frequently, but subsided again after a few days. Nobody had to go to the hospital because of these side effects. The research team of the study, led by Matthew Snape, now suspects that the side effects of vaccine combinations are likely to be even more pronounced in younger people.

Corona vaccines: does the combination change anything in terms of effectiveness?

The study itself does not make any statement about the effectiveness of the combined vaccines. However, Christian Bogdan from the University of Erlangen, who is also a member of Stiko, spoke to the online magazine Focus optimistic: He does not assume that a first vaccination with Astrazeneca followed by a second vaccination with another preparation would cause problems with regard to safety or effectiveness. Ultimately, all three vaccines trigger a reaction to the same antigen: “With all three vaccines there is an antibody and T-lymphocyte response against the so-called spike protein of Sars-CoV-2,” explained the head of the chair for Medical microbiology and infection immunology.

In fact, there are now also suspicions that the vaccine combinations could even offer a stronger protective effect than the vaccinations with two identical preparations. For example, studies from Ebola and HIV research show that the immune response to a heterologous vaccination sequence is better than with two identical vaccines. However, there are not yet any studies showing these effects with Covid-19 vaccinations. (eu)

