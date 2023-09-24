After a 7-year journey on the Osiris-Rex spacecraft, the material arrived by parachute in the State of Utah, USA

After a journey that lasted 7 years, the first samples of the asteroid Bennu collected by NASA were brought to Earth by the OSIRIS-REx aircraft this Sunday (September 24, 2023).

The space material was left by the spacecraft in the State of Utah, in the United States, with the help of a “parachute”

OSIRIS-REx was about 100,000 kilometers from Earth when it sent the capsule containing the samples. The time between this moment and the landing of the material lasted around 4 hours.

The operation was broadcast live by the profile of X (former Twitter) of the North American space agency. “Touchdown”announced those responsible for the capsule’s Recovery Mission Operation, when it reached the ground safely.

LiveNow: #OSIRISREx delivers the US’s first pristine asteroid sample after a 3.86 billion-mile journey. Watch landing live from @DeptOfDefense‘s Utah Test & Training Range. Use #AskNASA to send us your questions. https://t.co/biS33u6RtP — NASA (@NASA) September 24, 2023

In the broadcast, inside control cabins filmed by NASA, it is possible to see the team that worked for the arrival of the samples clapping and celebrating the arrival of the material.

“[O pouso] marks the first sample return mission of this type to the USA and will open a time capsule to the beginnings of our solar system”NASA wrote.

The sample will be taken to a temporary room at the training camp in Utah to “scientific analysis”until being sent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center, in Houston, Texas.

After landing, andteams carried out the initial security assessment. They were the first people to come into contact with the “hardware”as the capsule was called by the agency, “since he was on the other side of the solar system”.

The samples were collected from the asteroid Bennus. According to the news agency Associated PressOScientists involved in the mission estimate that the capsule contains at least the equivalent of “a cup” of debris from the asteroid, which is rich in carbon.

Still according to APJapan was the only other country to bring back asteroid samples, the combined contents of which were the equivalent of about a teaspoon in two missions.