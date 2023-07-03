AWhen Hermann Buhl stood on the summit of Nanga Parbat on the evening of July 3, 1953, he had a problem. He had completed the summit stage alone. Nobody was there who could have photographed the Austrian in the minutes of this triumph; Selfies were not invented until many decades later. Buhl therefore rammed his ice ax into the snow, attached a Tyrolean pennant to it and photographed the scenery. Proof of the first ascent of the ninth highest mountain in the world at 8125 meters.

Around half past two in the night, Buhl left Camp V at an altitude of 6,850 meters on the day of the summit. Otto Kempter, who went off later and had food for the two in his backpack, did not catch up with him and eventually turned back. Buhl deposited his rucksack below the 7,910 meter high fore summit. All he had with him now was an anorak, a camera, spare gloves, ski poles, an ice ax, a bottle of coca tea and Pervitin. Pervitin is a methamphetamine that was also used in World War II. Buhl took two pills. At around 6:30 p.m., 16 hours after setting off, he was on the summit.

It was a long summit stage – both in terms of altitude and distance. But what was to follow was even more demanding.

It took him 40 hours to get back to the camp



Already on the first few meters of the descent, Buhl lost a crampon, which he was able to hold on to, but could no longer fasten. Leaning against a boulder, he spent the night standing under the open sky and got frostbite on his feet. “It’s good for me to rest, even if it’s just standing. I doze off, nod off a little every now and then, pull myself up again, then a chill shakes me again, everything is bearable, only my feet are slowly becoming numb because I can’t move them,” Buhl later wrote about it. He was only back in camp V after 40 hours.

Karl Maria Herrligkoffer set up the expedition in memory of his half-brother Willy Merkl, who led two Nanga Parbat expeditions in the 1930s and died on the mountain in July 1934. In the aftermath of this tragic expedition, in which four German mountaineers and several Sherpas died, the National Socialists stylized Nanga Parbat as the “Mountain of Destiny for the Germans”.







The fact that Herrligkoffer decided to flank Rakhiot in 1953 was unusual and can only be explained by the memory of his half-brother. Four expeditions had tragically failed there in the 1930s. A reconnaissance expedition in which Heinrich Harrer, one of the first to climb the north face of the Eiger, also took part, had shown in 1939 that the ascent via the Diamir flank would be more promising.

In 1962, when Herrligkoffer was again the expedition leader, members of a German expedition actually found a route through the Diamir flank to the summit. Anderl Mannhardt, Siegfried Löw and Toni Kinshofer managed only the second ascent to the summit. This route, also known as the Kinshofer route, is now considered the normal route.

Nanga Parbat was not to be Hermann Buhl’s only eight-thousander success. In 1957 he was one of the first to climb Broad Peak (8,051 meters). A few days later he died on the Chogolisa (7668 meters). Buhl’s ice ax left on the summit of Nanga Parbat was found by Japanese climbers in 1999. Today it is exhibited in the “Messner Mountain Museum Corones” on the South Tyrolean Kronplatz.