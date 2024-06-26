Home page World

Press Split

Firefighters work on the Medusa Beach Club building in Mallorca after it collapsed. © Clara Margais/dpa

A month ago, four people, including two Germans, died in Mallorca when a restaurant collapsed. Now the matter is being clarified.

Palma – A good month after the death of two German holidaymakers and two other people when a restaurant collapsed in Ballermann on Mallorca, the police have arrested the restaurant’s owner. The man is accused of four counts of gross negligence in causing homicide and six counts of gross negligence in causing grievous bodily harm, the Spanish National Police announced. He is due to appear before the investigating judge in Palma this evening or on Thursday at the latest.

A 31-year-old and a 20-year-old from Germany, as well as a Spaniard (23) and a Senegalese (44) died in the accident on the Mediterranean island. The 31-year-old was from Saarland. There were also numerous injuries.

The suspect, an entrepreneur with an Austrian passport who is not unknown on the holiday island, faces a prison sentence of several years. During the investigation, it was discovered, among other things, that the restaurant did not have an operating license for the collapsed balcony terrace, the police said in a statement. Excessive load on this illegally built structure, which was classified as inaccessible, led to the collapse. In addition, there was no permission for renovation work on the first floor.

“It sounded like a bomb”

The Ballermann, a party area popular with German tourists in particular, became a scene of horror within seconds on the evening of May 23rd: “It sounded like a bomb,” Javier, a resident of the Playa, told a reporter from the regional newspaper “Última Hora”. According to eyewitnesses, the building on Cartago Street, right on the beach, collapsed like a house of cards with a loud bang.

The accident happened shortly before 8:30 p.m., just one kilometer from the cult restaurants Megapark and Bierkönig. The first floor collapsed down to the basement, where many guests were having dinner. At the time of the accident, the restaurant, which also functioned as a cocktail bar with live music, was very busy, reported Mallorcan media. Emergency services searched the rubble for people buried until the early hours of May 24, until the all-clear was given.

At the end of May, Palma’s mayor Jaime Martínez announced that the use of the first floor of the Medusa Beach Club was illegal. “We assume that there were 21 people on the first floor at the time of the accident,” the mayor said. According to the authorities’ findings, twelve Dutch guests of the bar had carried tables to the terrace and put them together before the collapse.

Strict controls announced

The reaction of Raúl Pursnami, who runs a fashion shop next to the collapsed building, shows how much the disaster shook Playa de Palma and its residents. “We are all shocked here. I can’t speak, they were my neighbors,” he told the newspaper “El País” just a few hours after the collapse. “It’s a disgrace, because in theory an inspection should be carried out every year,” he complained.

In the wake of the accident – one of the worst tragedies on the island in recent years – Mayor Martínez announced that there would be very strict controls in the summer, including at Playa de Palma. It remains to be seen to what extent this promise will be kept. dpa