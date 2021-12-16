Home page world

divide

The approximately two-month-old lion cubs Jamila, Kumani and Malaika frolic in the zoo’s outdoor enclosure for the first time. © Roland Weihrauch / dpa

The little big kittens in Gelsenkirchen explore the world. But the mother doesn’t let her offspring too far away. Otherwise it can get loud.

Gelsenkirchen – The young lions in the Gelsenkirchen zoo “Zoom Erlebniswelt” presented themselves to the public for the first time on Thursday. The young animals Jamila, Kumani and Malaika romped through the outdoor enclosure and made their first attempts at climbing trees and rocks, reported a dpa photo reporter.

The two-month-olds, weighing around eight and a half kilograms, also played catch with the lion mother Fiona and “Aunt” Lissy. If the boys got too far away, the mother kept pulling them up with roars and growls. “Overall, the young lions continue to develop splendidly and are becoming more active from day to day,” said the zoo. dpa