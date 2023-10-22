First appearance of Giambruno: photographed in a shopping centre

First appearance of Andrea Giambruno after the separation from Giorgia Meloni and the self-suspension from the program he hosted Diary of the Day.

The journalist, in fact, was photographed at the Oriocenter, a shopping center located in Orio al Serio, in the province of Bergamo, about 20 minutes from Milan.

In the image, released by Dagospia, Andrea Giambruno is in the company of his daughter Ginevra and other people. Just yesterday, Saturday 21 October, Giorgia Meloni was in Cairo for the peace summit in Egypt.

“I’m fine, I’m very well, I do my job as always” stated the Prime Minister who then responded if there was also a political message in her post: “There isn’t a political part: I don’t know what it isn’t clear of ‘I don’t want to talk about this anymore’, so there is no political part.”

In the meantime, contrary to what transpired in the first hours immediately after the diffusion of the two outbursts by Strip the NewsAndrea Giambruno should not be fired from Mediaset, but indeed he could return to video as early as next week.