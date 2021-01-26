First anniversary of the death of the NBA legend



Kobe Bryant is sorely missed





A mural in Los Angeles shows Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gigi.

Los Angeles / Cologne A year ago, Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, and to this day his companions have not even come close to overcoming this loss. The NBA superstar is sorely missed, and not just in sports.

Pieces of rubble are spread out on a mountainside in Calabasas, a helicopter has crashed into pieces. It quickly becomes clear that it is Kobe Bryant’s Sikorsky and that the basketball star died in it. A tragedy that hits the sports world to the core, it will be celebrating its first anniversary on Tuesday, and the terrible memories of January 26, 2020 will come back to life.

“They say time heals all wounds,” said LeBron James of NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers, looking ahead to the impending day of death. “Only time,” says the current leader of the franchise where Bryant has spent his entire career, can be as “devastating and tragic” as the loss is to this day.

James honors Bryant’s legacy as best he can, leading the Lakers to their first championship in ten years that fall, and of course dedicating the triumph to Bryant. The fact that his role model died at the age of only 41 is still very painful: “It takes time, everyone grieves differently.”

At 9.45 a.m., the helicopter crashed 50 kilometers northwest of downtown LA. On board was Bryant’s daughter Gianna (13), she was supposed to play a tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy at Thousand Oaks. The training center named after Bryant’s nickname. Today it’s only called Sports Academy – out of respect for the deceased.

A total of nine people were torn to their deaths in the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) wants to announce why this could happen in early February in the final report on the investigations. So far, poor visibility has been the cause, pilot Ara Zobayan could have lost his bearings in the fog.



Bryant’s widow Vanessa has therefore sued the operator of the helicopter for negligence. She is of the opinion that there should have been no start because of the weather conditions. According to information from USA Today, there are a total of nine lawsuits, 35 lawyers from numerous law firms are dealing with the crash.

No matter how the matter ends in court, no judgment can provide comfort. “We are approaching the anniversary, it makes our hearts sad when we realize that it is no longer there,” said Lakers professional Anthony Davis: “I still have problems with it, you just can’t believe it.”

Tyronn Lue, coach of the LA Clippers and once teammate of Bryant, feels the same way. “In principle, I don’t get along well with death,” said Lue, saying that he had to hang out the pictures in his house that showed him with the five-time champion. “I’m trying to deal with it. He was such a great guy.”

Above all, the world of sports was affected by death. “Mamba, that hits me really hard,” wrote Germany’s basketball idol Dirk Nowitzki at the time. Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, the really great among the greats, also pulled the rug out from under their feet.

A year later, Bryant goes missing and is mourned for his premature death. Soon the “Black Mamba” will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Before that, just in time for the day of death, the northern Italian city of Reggio is dedicating a space to Emilia Kobe and Gianna Bryant. When the name is changed, the mayor will unveil a plaque.

Bryant had spent several years of his childhood and youth in the place. His father played basketball there.

