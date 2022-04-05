By Tiyashi Datta

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Amazon labor leader Christian Smalls said on Tuesday that more than 50 of the company’s U.S. locations had made contact after workers in New York voted to create the company’s first union.

“Since we won, @amazonlabor has been contacted by workers at over 50 locations across the country, not including the various overseas buildings and counting,” Smalls, a former Amazon employee, said in a tweet.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Employees at Amazon’s Staten Island neighborhood distribution center formed a majority by 2,654 to 2,131 votes in support of the Amazon Labor Union, according to a count released Friday by the National Council on Labor Relations.

