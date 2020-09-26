Eintracht fans can breathe a sigh of relief: Filip Kostic was on Friday evening in Berlin probably no serious knee injury! The club’s press spokesman confirmed during the game that the Serbian winger had not suffered any ligament damage.
However, this is only a first cautious all-clear, the association will carry out further investigations in the next few days. A longer break is unlikely, but every missed game would be bad news for Eintracht.
Kostic is indispensable on the left wing and virtually unrivaled. Steven Zuber, who was able to replace the top performer 15 minutes after the start of the game, is actually much better off in midfield. Therefore, everyone will hope for a speedy recovery from Kostic.
In the meantime, the Eintracht fans can also look forward to the sovereign 3-1 win against Hertha BSC. In the social media there was a lot of praise for coach Adi Hütter, who was able to completely switch off the Berlin offensive.
On the next day, the ‘Adler’ will face the next challenge against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Let’s see if the players can confirm the first good impression.
