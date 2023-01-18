Electoral political polls today January 18, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Mini setback for the center-right with Fdi remaining stable and all the other parties losing support: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls elaborated by SWG for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, Fratelli d’Italia remains stable at 31.3 percent. The 5 Star Movement, now credited with 17.6%, fell by 0.1%, while the Democratic Party returned to growth by 0.2%, thus rising to 14.2%.

The League drops by 0.2 percent to 8.3%, while the Third Pole gains 0.3%, now credited to 7.8 percent. Forza Italia collapses, losing half a percentage point and is now at 6.4 percent, while both Greens/Italian Left and +Europe remain stable compared to the previous survey carried out on 9 January.

Both Italexit and Unione Popolare grew, respectively to 2.3 and 1.8 percent, while the other center-right party, Noi Moderati, also fell by 0.1 percent to 1%.

