Access to emergency departments is increasing and so are hospitalizations. In a series of video clips with the experts we explain what to do in case of real need

Emergency room visits are certainly on the rise, I would still say by 10-20%, which varies from situation to situation. The pressure on hospitalizations is also growing, but not so much for illnesses directly related to the heat, but rather for the worsening of frail patients with various underlying diseases.

this is the picture traced by Francesco Dentali, president of the Fadoi internal medicine doctors and director of the Medical Area Department of the Asst Sette Laghi of Varese. Weighing in these hours on the management of trench hospital wards are multipathological patients: very, very delicate patients with an unstable balance – underlines Dentali – who in this situation easily decompensate.

Yes but when to go to the emergency room? When do common ailments, such as headaches or high blood pressure, require medical attention? We explain it in this series of video clips, curated by Luigi Ripamonti.