First aid Medical helicopters in southern Finland will be transferred to state ownership

The state-owned Finnhems aims for its own flight operations, and the deal is the first step on that path.

Finland Finnhems, which is responsible for medical helicopter operations, has acquired a helicopter company from which it has so far purchased air services in southern Finland.

The state-owned Finnhems has agreed on Friday to buy the entire share capital of Skärgårdhavets Helikoptertjänst (SHT). The seller is Wiklöf Holding from Åland. The transaction amount will not be disclosed, but the transaction will be paid for from the state’s equity portfolio.

Trade is the first step in Finnhems’ own flight operations. The goal for the company’s own aviation operations has been outlined by the Government’s Economic Policy Committee.

“The merger that is now being implemented is a flexible, secure and cost-effective way to start your own flight operations, in line with the state-owned policy. The arrangement facilitates change and reduces the risks posed by a challenging schedule, ”says the Chairman of the Board of Finnhems Harri Sailas.

Over here Until now, Finnhems has purchased an air service from two flight operators, of which SHT has been the other. According to Finnhems’ press release, SHT will continue to be responsible for helicopter flights at bases in Vantaa, Turku and Tampere even after the transaction.

Finnhems also has bases in Oulu, Rovaniemi and Kuopio. In them, medical helicopter operations will be continued by the current subcontractor, Babcock Air Ambulance, the largest flight and helicopter ambulance company in the Nordic countries.

The state medical helicopter company established this year has also planned bases in Seinäjoki and Kouvola.