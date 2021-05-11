First aid In the spring of 2023, drones will be tested in Helsinki to support first aid

Helicopters ride both goods and staff.

Helsinki in the spring of 2023, the university hospital will test drones for the transport of medical equipment. The trial of the drones will take place in collaboration with the Airmour project. The European Commission has provided € 6 million in funding for the Airmour project.

“In densely populated areas, traffic planning has become increasingly difficult and new solutions are also being sought in the airspace,” the project release says.

In Helsinki, the use of drones is tested by transporting emergency care personnel, medical equipment and materials to simulated accident sites.

“The exact location of the experiments has not yet been determined, but difficult-to-navigate sites such as the archipelago could provide an interesting test environment,” the release says.

Both unmanned and manned drones are used in the tests. However, there may still be legal obstacles to the transport of paramedics. Therefore, tests may require the use of test dummies.

“Transporting people with autonomous aircraft is not yet commonplace, but it is worth starting to prepare for this in the forefront. In this way, the benefits can be seized as soon as technology and legislation mature. There are certain situations where the airway is superior, ”says the Airmour project coordinator Petri Mononen Technology Research Center of VTT.

Research screen drones can be especially helpful in treating emergencies.

“For example, delivering a semi-automatic heartbeat to a patient using emergency call coordinates is both an efficient and cost-effective solution based on simulation models.”

In addition to Helsinki, the drones will be tested in the spring of 2023 in Luxembourg, Norway’s Stavanger, Germany’s Hesse and Dubai in the Middle East. In two of these, Luxembourg and Dubai, testing is carried out as a simulation.