First aid First aid brought by a medical helicopter saves a large part of the seriously injured, Doctoral research says

The primary care physician has a significant impact in the treatment of severe brain injury.

First aid doctors treatment saves a significant proportion of severely injured and suddenly ill patients. Treatment by a paramedic also improves the chances of a patient with a brain injury surviving.

A paramedic working in a medical helicopter Tomi Pakkanen has investigated the effect of first aid received by patients in his dissertation.

Emergency care refers to the urgent care and transport of a suddenly ill or injured patient to follow-up care.

The first part of the dissertation deals with the treatment and prognosis of a seriously ill or injured patient from 2007–2011. The study looked at the long-term prognosis of nearly five hundred suddenly ill or seriously injured patients treated by paramedics.

The patients were treated by the Finnhems first aid unit in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Finnhems unit bring the paramedic to the patient by medical helicopter or emergency room. After on-site first aid, the patient is transferred to the hospital by an ambulance with a paramedic.

“The most important task of the medical unit is to provide treatments to emergency patients that other emergency care units are not capable of. Despite the life-threatening starting situation, more than half of the patients recovered well, ”Pakkanen says in a press release.

During the one-year follow-up period, the overall patient mortality was 35 percent. Similarly, 55 percent of patients recovered back to independent living. The majority of those under 60 recovered well.

Pakkanen works in the emergency care of the South Karelian social and health district Eksote and in a medical helicopter at Finnhems’ Kuopio base.

Dissertation the other sections deal with the role of the paramedic in the treatment of severe brain injuries.

According to the results of the dissertation, the participation of paramedics in treatment means lower mortality and a better prognosis for patients with brain injuries.

Pakkanen studied the treatment and recovery of brain injury patients for almost ten years.

“The results of the studies show that the involvement of paramedics in the emergency care of a severe brain injury reduced patient mortality by 15 percent. When, for example, the costs caused by traffic accidents are taken into account, it can be stated that the treatment provided by paramedics also has a significant positive cost effect on society, ”Pakkanen says.

Brain injury the most common causes are falls and falls, as well as traffic accidents. Traffic death costs society almost three million euros and serious injury about 790,000 euros.

There are six medical helicopters operating in Finland. Their bases are located in Vantaa, Turku, Tampere, Kuopio, Oulu and Rovaniemi.

This year, Finnhems, which operates helicopter operations, was transferred from five hospital districts to state ownership.