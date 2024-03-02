Courses in schools to teach children and adolescents how to correctly practice life-saving maneuvers. “Immediate and methodologically appropriate first aid in the event of a health emergency, therefore of clear and imminent life danger, can be effective and, in concrete terms, can make the difference between life and death. It is certainly important to teach how a cardiac arrest is recognized and how the essential life-saving maneuvers are carried out, starting from the years of essential training of the citizen, which are related to that great and irreplaceable training agency for 'life' that is school”. This was underlined to Adnkronos Salute by the president of Sis118 Mario Balzanelli who, while “appreciating the initiative of Forza Italia MP Stefano Benigni and the bill filed in the Chamber for the creation of first aid courses at school”, recalls that ” the teaching of first aid in Italian schools is a legislative goal that has already been fully achieved”.

This is provided for, explains Balzanelli, “article 1, paragraph 10, of law 107 of 13 July 2015, the law on 'good schools', following a popular legislative initiative born in Taranto in the first half of 2015, which brought together Italy 93,000 signatures, of which I am the promoter together with the Italian Society of System 118. It establishes the teaching of first aid in first and second level secondary schools. Not only that. With the participation of Sis118 and scientific societies, they have already been created in the two-year period 2015-2017 the inter-ministerial guidelines, shared between Miur and the Ministry of Health, on the educational contents of the lessons aimed at students, but also at teachers and ATA staff, centered on the four fundamental skills of first aid: cardiac massage, early defibrillation, unblocking of the airways by a foreign body, haemostasis of external haemorrhages. The indications are on the website of the Ministry of Education”.

Balzanelli also recalls that “on 7 November 2017, the course guidelines were officially presented at the MIUR headquarters, in the presence of the minister Valeria Fedeli, and an experiment was immediately launched by the ministry in 13 provinces of the country, aimed to 5,000 students, including those belonging to nursery and primary schools, entrusted – free of charge – to Sis 118. The results were then presented, in the presence of Miur delegates from all the regions, in the Prefecture in Taranto on 28 May 2018 After which nothingness, the total disappearance of the necessary, indispensable implementation path of what is established by the law – he denounces – The most absolute, and sincerely inexplicable, eclipse of the competent institutions”. Now “we hope that the honorable initiative of the Honorable Benigni will be a stimulus to implement, immediately, without wasting further time, what has already existed for years at a legislative and specific educational-training level. Any resuscitation not carried out by a rescuer occasional is equivalent, in the vast majority of cases, to a lost human life which, otherwise – Balzanelli comments – would have had a consistent chance of saving itself and continuing to live. There is no more time to waste”.