The east course of the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester (New York) is the setting where the Colombian Nicolás Echavarría will play the first Major of his career, the PGA Championship, starting this Thursday.

Oak Hill is also called the home of Walter Hagen, the man who gave golf mainstream status, to whom Arnold Palmer told in a tribute in 1967: “Thanks to you we are celebrating in a ballroom and not in a bathroom. the kadis”.

The cream of golf of the moment will be starting this Thursday, in the 105th edition of the PGA Championship, the second Major of the year, in the midst of the intact dispute between the LIV and the American and European circuits, after what happened in the Augustan Masters.

The LIV will once again be led by the sensational Phil Mickelson, with an impeccable presentation at the Masters and winner of the same tournament in 2021, when he became the oldest player to win a Grand Slam tournament.

Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith and Patrick Reed are also part of the LIV army, just to name the most relevant.

In the band of the PGA Tour and the European circuit, in the absence of Tiger Woods, absent due to injury, the baton corresponds to whoever deserves it the most, the Spanish Jon Rahm, who aspires to be the 13th player in golf history to win at least two consecutive Majors in the last 72 years.

Rahm will be accompanied by a powerful troop: Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas will come out to vindicate their failure in Augusta, Scottie Scheffler will be, perhaps, his best squire, always in the fight and with great claims. The Norwegian Viktor Hovland and the rest are part of a large package that all fans know and who have the talent to win the Cup on Sunday.

Echavarría does not arrive with the best hindsight, since in his last five tournaments, he has only made two cuts and finished far: he finished 28th at the Valero Texas Open and 66th in Mexico. He didn’t play last week, hopefully, preparing for this date. It will be necessary to see if it was a good decision and that he can have a decent presentation.

Finally, the field will be a beast that everyone will have to defeat to aspire to victory. But if this is hard for the participants, for the fans it will be a wonderful ingredient to experience sensational golf.

