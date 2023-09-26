A document issued by one of the banks organizing the sale showed that the price was set at 170 basis points above US Treasury bonds, which is lower than the initial indicative price of 200 basis points above US Treasury bonds that was issued earlier in the day after subscription requests exceeded $2.90 billion.

The bank intends to sell second-level bonds denominated in dollars for ten and a half years, which will be non-callable for five and a half years.