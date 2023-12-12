Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation, accompanied by His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Hana Al Rostamani, CEO of First Abu Dhabi Bank Group, witnessed the signing ceremony of a long-term partnership agreement between First Abu Dhabi Bank and the Emirates Foundation. ; With the aim of working to confront the phenomenon of climate change and enhancing the concept of sustainability in the country.

This agreement, which was signed by Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi, CEO of the Emirates Foundation, and Fatun Al Mazrouei, Head of the Retail Banking Group in the United Arab Emirates at First Abu Dhabi Bank, during the COP28 Conference of the Parties, aims to increase awareness and knowledge of behaviors related to climate change that affect all… The components of Emirati society, whether its children or its various sectors, such as schools and the business sector. The agreement includes five main pillars that will be worked on, which are: enhancing the participation of various segments of society and work sectors through direct communication in various work sites and public places, organizing national awareness-raising events about climate change, conducting environmental examinations to monitor the reduction of the carbon footprint, and interactive activities about climate change. For school students and create a national platform for climate change aware communities.

The two parties seek to deepen the knowledge of community members and enhance their skills to confront challenges related to sustainability and their effects on them and their country, as well as at the regional and global levels.

The program includes a first initiative aimed at educating and empowering various groups, including school and university students, government and private sector employees, and all segments of society, about carbon, which helps them understand and measure how to reduce the carbon footprint. This partnership will seek to reach 100 schools in the UAE during the year 2024. .