Beatriz Rico activated the abandonment protocol two days after the beginning in the adventure of Survivors. The actress surprised her relatives with the decision, but gave the pertinent explanations during Sunday night with Sandra Barneda.

“The greatest fear I had was Not being able to sleep, because I have the dream very light“, he explained.” I brought me a personal object for an ears, but they do not magic, “he revealed.”I haven’t slept any night And the conditions are hostile, “he added.

The effects that lack of sleep were doing in Beatriz were severe: “I began to fail my eyes, I have beeps in my ears And I can’t collaborate with my colleagues. “The actress said that the doctor had been with her.” She says that in these conditions, you can’t, “he said.

“My health goes ahead“He repeated several times. Sandra Barnedaon the other hand, he was very comprehensive with the situation and did not try to convince the already ex -concursing. “There are things that don’t depend on you, because you don’t control them,” he lamented rich.

Despite being “very sad” for believing that he had disappointed his family, friends and all the people who had supported her, felt he had won: “Because I have tried“.” There are many people who propose it and do not try, “the presenter consolidated.

Changes in nominations

Being Beatriz nominated, his abandonment caused a change in voting, as Sandra explained. “We are going to pause the votes and we will open some new with the three nominees: Rosario, Koldo and Samya “. In this way, the nomination of the week would be between three contestants definitely.