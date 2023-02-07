Unfortunately, the rescuers were unable to do anything for him

Rescuers were unable to do anything the 46-year-old man well-known vocalist of the Venetian clubs. Alex Bianchi has an illness while in his hotel room. Unfortunately his heart stopped and the rescuers’ attempts to save his life were useless. The illness occurred after an evening of celebration spent with his friends.

Sunday February 5th Alex Bianchi died in his reserved room at the Trieste hotel in Mestrefor completely natural causes. The 46-year-old had just spent a festive evening together with some of his friends, whom he had then said goodbye to return to the hotel.

Arrived in the room, however, the man had a sudden illness which, unfortunately, did not give him a chance. On the evening of Sunday 5 February, his heart stopped forever. To alert the rescuers, a friend who was with him.

According to the woman, the well-known vocalist from the Venetian clubs at a certain point stopped talking and answering her questions. She called right away 118: Rescuers arrived by ambulance and tried to revive him.

For the 46-year-old, however, there was nothing they could do. His heart stopped forever. The police officers of the Mestre police station also intervened on the site and carried out an inspection. But the death occurred from natural causes.

Alex Bianchi, illness in the hotel in Mestre: goodbye to the well-known vocalist of the Venetian clubs

The man was well known in Venice: he was a famous vocalist, a lover of parties and nightlife. He used to organize evenings and events. Many friends on social networks have decided to greet that man with his good character, a true friend.

Many people who still can’t understand the fact that Alex is no longer here. The funeral date has not yet been set.