The world’s first 3D printed rocket could fly into space as early as March, at least this according to the company behind this large and important project; Relativity Space says it has launch licenses ready for its first 3D printed rocket, the expendable rocket Terran 1to attempt its orbital debut on March 8, no earlier than 18:00 GMT (1:00 PM EST).

Company officials confirmed this on Wednesday (February 22). on Twitter that the launch will proceed from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the Florida Space Coast, and that the mission name will be GLHF (Good Luck, Have Fun) and will ensure the readiness of the 33-metre (110-foot) Terran 1 before it flies on customer payloads.

How is the first 3D printed rocket made?

The company rocket, Approximately 85% 3D mass-printedhas been defined by the company “the largest 3D printed object in existence to attempt orbital flightRelativity Space also plans to increase 3D printing on Terran 1 rockets to 95% of its mass.

Additive manufacturing is also used for the nine Aeon engines on the first stage of the rocket, and the Aeon Vac engine on the second. In a nod to environmental sustainability, Relativity Space will also use liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas for Terran 1, and if the rocket reaches space, it will be the first to do so with natural gas fuel and will form the tipping point for Relativity’s eventual plan to use methane on Mars, for its planned missions to the Red Planet .

Relativity was co-founded by Tim Ellis and Jordan Noone in 2015 after working at Blue Origin and SpaceX respectively, while as for the first 3D printed rocket, it can send up to 1,250 kilograms (2,756 lbs) into low Earth orbit , according to Relativity, and a larger booster is in production.

Relativity unveiled Terran R in 2021, a much larger booster 66 meters (216 feet) high and 4.9 meters (16 feet) wide that can send nearly 25 times the mass of Terran 1’s payload into space. The fully reusable rocket, launched in 2024, can send up to 20,000 kg (44,100 lbs) to low Earth orbit.

Terran R’s capability approaches that of SpaceX’s Falcon 9, a competitor that has been sending large payloads regularly to space for NASA, the security industry, and its own satellite constellation (Starlink) for nearly 10 years. Falcon 9 is also partially reusable as the first stage can be returned to the ground or a drone ship.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!