The words of the goalkeeper on the 6-1 defeat which, in all likelihood, seals the Champions League fate for Tottenham

Clamorous debacle of Tottenham, which in today’s match against Newcastle United comes out defeated with a clear result of 6-1. At the end of the game, Hugo Lloris presented himself to the microphones of the BBC apologizing to the fans: “It was a truly shameful result. We have to apologize to our fans. We weren’t able to express ourselves like Newcastle in the first half, we were often late and we completely failed. The second half is another story, but it doesn’t count. ..”

“It’s not even about tactics” Hugo continued Lloriswhich can’t be explained by Tottenham’s failure except with a great opposing performance. “We weren’t able to fight, always late. I think Newcastle showed a great game today, they acted aggressively and attacked with all the means at their disposal.”

In short, the fate of the Champions League is complicated for Tottenham shaken by the farewell of Antonio Conte. On the other hand, a new star has been born in the Premier League and this one is named after Newcastle United. Will it be the year of the Champions League for the magpies? See also The Clásico Tapatío belongs to Chivas Femenil, which beat Atlas 1-3

April 23, 2023 (change April 23, 2023 | 21:31)

