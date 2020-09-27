Due to vigilance of 2 GRP personnel in UP, one woman and her child were saved. When the woman was seen trying to commit suicide on a railway track, the two policemen showed bravery without losing a moment and saved the woman along with her child. In this way, untoward was averted. The incident is from Firozabad railway station. Both policemen will be honored.According to eyewitnesses, a woman was seen coming from the resident settlement on Sunday at Firozabad railway station. He had a 2-3 month old baby boy in his lap. Seeing the goods train coming on the track, the woman suddenly put her child in the middle of the track and started running towards the train herself. Seeing this, the station was stirred. Then two GRP policemen ran towards the woman without losing time.

When the woman collided with the wagon of the moving goods train, the two soldiers risked her and pulled her out. The woman was hurt and was hospitalized. At the same time, the woman’s child is absolutely safe. The woman’s husband was called upon to inform. The woman’s husband said that she had come home angry. Both constables will be honored by the Superintendent of Police, Railway Mohammad Mushtaq sir, by giving them certificates.