Bike fights in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, carried out a major crime. Criminals closed shop and shot dead a BJP leader going home. Angry traders jammed after the incident. A large number of police forces including SP City have reached the spot. The incident took place on Friday night in the area.

This incident is of Tundla Assembly. Daya Shankar Gupta, 42, resident of Nagla Beach, Thana Narkhi area, owns a grocery shop. He is also the Mandal Vice President of the BJP. He was closing the shop at around 8 pm on Friday night. Then three miscreants on a bike came and shot at them with a gun. The bullet went into the chest of the BJP leader, due to which he bled and fell on the ground. Seeing the opportunity, the attackers fled. Hearing the sound of the bullet, a crowd of people gathered on the spot. The blood-soaked BJP leader was rushed to a hurried hospital where doctors declared him dead.

As soon as the news of the death of the BJP leader came, the traders gathered in Nagla Beach and blocked the jam. As soon as the incident was known, the force of many police stations including SP City Mukesh Chandra Mishra reached the spot. The police somehow understood and extinguished the jam. At the same time, assurances of arrest of assailants were also given. Family members said that Dayashankar was sitting at his shop after the BJP candidate returned from nomination on Friday. The attackers carried out the incident while closing the shop.