On May 8, 2023, Nintendo released firmware version 16.0.3 for the switches. We have already shared all the full details about that update, but today brings us another adjustment to that firmware.

Today, Nintendo has released a ‘no reboot’ update to firmware version 16.0.3. A rebootless update does not require any action from the user and will not prompt you to download an update either. This update will be applied automatically as long as you are connected to the Internet.

Yes ok Nintendo does not release official patch notes for non-reboot updates, we have some information thanks to the OatmealDome dataminer.

[Nintendo Switch Firmware Update] A rebootless update for 16.0.3 was released. The bad words lists were changed. It appears Nintendo removed several words, though some were also added for Japanese. Notably, “adhd” was removed from the Japanese bad words list. https://t.co/ZY0u0kcz8J —OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) May 30, 2023

So don’t worry about checking for this update as it will be applied to your system automatically.

Via: GoNintendo

Author’s note: Always keep your console updated to have the best gaming experience. It is nice that in this case the software is updated automatically.