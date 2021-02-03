Firmly gentle There may be a child near you who carries a gloomy secret – Such is a childhood where security is a foreign language

Those who have learned to live in fear and threat will later see it everywhere, including in safe terrain, writes Maaret Kallio.

The boy is sitting on the floor of a friend’s room and build a fortress. The guy’s home is strangely quiet, and the little boy doesn’t really get caught up in what’s so scary here.

The fortress rises piece by piece. The guy giggles casually, immerses himself in the enchanting world of play. But the boy’s tension doesn’t just ease. His ears are tuned in to listen to the rumble of the kitchen. His gaze is vigilant to follow the movements of adults and anticipate unpredictability.

Oddly enough, nothing happens. The guy’s parents just talk to them about these, sometimes arguing a little and then laughing together again. The hustle and bustle of the kitchen develops into fragrant food, which the family calls just plain.

Just plain?

“ “It was always so weird for a guy to be in the village. There never came a storm that I was constantly waiting for. ”

A couple of decades later, as an adult man, the boy returns to his childhood memories. He has ended up at the reception driven by thousands of bends and torturous refuges. Jumi is absolute: the man can no longer do it alone, but he cannot ask for help either.

“It was always so weird for a guy to be in the village,” the man returns to the little boy’s thoughts. “When there never came a storm that I was constantly waiting for.”

No one had ever explained to the boy that security could be so foreign. Not a small one reaches safety with words, not with fine rules or polite gazes, if safety is like Hebrew that doesn’t speak a word.

Security speech is extremely important, but how do we not remember that for some of us it is a completely foreign code language?

“ Anyone who has grown up in storms can be most afraid of quiet moments.

The boy’s home conditions had taught a completely different language. In that language, calm meant a break before the storm. The clashes in the kitchen led to an unpredictable battle where it was wisest to escape. In the boy’s growth culture, the joy of adults at one point turned into a chaotic nightmare in which the child fell from everyone’s mind. The little Chinese turned into a struggle where no one’s feelings mattered anymore.

Anyone who has grown up in storms can be most afraid of quiet moments.

Nor had anyone told me that the worst moments of chaos are not often the worst. The most tormenting were the waiting times, when the ears grew large and the eyes widened to be precise. The body learned to keep alert even in sleep so that if necessary it would be ready to save even itself.

Those who speak only of security and its subtlety do not know that for some of us loneliness may be the greatest of shelters.

If the surrounding the world cannot be trusted, can be trusted. The boy knew from an early age that he could always go into an invisible mute and remain silent until the storm subsided.

The little boy grew into a young man and an adult. Summed up by many good coincidences and supported by long care, he also began to feel safe. The man woke up to notice how the little fearful had come alive inside even when there was no longer a reason. It startled to die in ordinary disputes and wanted to escape whenever signs of a storm appeared. He began to understand the little fear inside and comfort its trembling fear.

Gradually, the man taught the boy inside that there is no life to be scared all the time.

“ Many of us don’t know what it would be like to look distressed without getting our head in some way.

So don’t declare security if you don’t really feel insecure. Don’t share great instructions if you don’t know about the tormenting fear. Don’t say “just ask for help” if the other doesn’t have any successful experience of that in their life.

Those who have learned to live in fear and threat will see it later everywhere, even in safe terrain. Many of us when we don’t know what it would be like to look distressed without getting our head in some way.

The ability not to express one’s distress may be the greatest of the lifeline in chaos. But then you are in danger of losing your whole life.

In order to achieve security, insecurity must first be caught.

“ Listen, don’t know. Ask, don’t assume.

What if we would we remember all those little boys, girls, children, and youth who still live within us?

They don’t need commandments or advice, nor at least words of reproach. But the fact that someone is squatting right next to you, looks towards accepting and asks quietly enough: What lives in the mind of a little one?

Listen, don’t know. Ask, don’t assume. Word by word can open up speech about insecurity, perceived fear, learned vigilance, and the eternal atmosphere of threat. The sore shackles of insecurity that hold on even when you are already allowed to fly.

And do you guess what a small encounter could have? Sometimes small steps, even whole paths, towards new, foreign terrain for safety.

How might a life feel where security is most familiar?