Last Wednesday Karim Benzema showed Real Madrid and the world that despite not having his best season with the team from the Spanish capital, he still has the integers to make a difference on the field in favor of the Merengues team. Three goals in Barcelona’s goal and a ticket to the Copa del Rey final have made it clear that the Frenchman is still an elite player in world football.
Karim’s message is more than clear, it is complete and he has everything he needs to continue within Real. That is why today more than ever the people of the club value signing the renewal of the Frenchman for one more season. In the same way, this changes the route to follow for the whites in terms of renewing the center of attack, the initial plan was to sign a top center forward who could already mark a new era within the club, this plan has changed.
The board understands that it is best to give the full weight of the attack to Benzema for at least one more year. For this reason they will no longer look for a competitor in this market, but only a substitute and the name that is gaining strength within the whites’ options is Firmino. The club would offer the Brazilian a year in the team with the understanding that his role will be Karim’s bench. At the moment nothing is clear, but it is no secret to anyone that if the player bets on continuing in Europe, he wants to do so within Spain.
