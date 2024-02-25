Riyadh (AFP)

Brazilian Roberto Firmino led his Al-Ahly team to victory over its host Al-Taei 4-1, in the twenty-first stage of the Saudi Football League.

Firmino scored the first and second, and made the fourth for Ivorian Franck Kessie, while Algerian Riyad Mahrez scored third, and Ghanaian Bernard Mensah scored for Al Tai.

Al-Ahly raised its score to 43 points, strengthening its third position, six points ahead of Al-Nasr II, which plays with Al-Shabab “Al-Ahad”, and 13 points behind leaders Al-Hilal, which in turn is a guest of Al-Ettifaq on Monday.

On the other hand, Al-Taei’s score froze at point 18, in sixteenth place, which is threatened with relegation.

The match witnessed the return of Firas Al-Braikan to Al-Ahly’s starting lineup under the leadership of German Matthias Jaissele, who pushed him from the beginning to partner with Firmino in leading the attack.

The hosts took the initiative to score through Mensah, who scored one of the most beautiful goals in the league this season in a marathon style, after dribbling past Al-Ahly’s defense (43).

But the response came quickly from Firmino, scoring the equalizer with a header following a pass from Mahrez (45+8).

Al-Ahly continued its awakening, and Firmino succeeded again in scoring against Al-Tai with the second goal for him and his team, with a new header, also following a header from Firas Al-Braikan, which was heading towards the goal (60).

This is the former Liverpool star’s sixth goal in the league this season, during his nineteenth match, and Mahrez increased Al-Ahly’s lead with a shot from the outskirts of the “82” penalty area.

Kessie, who played his first match with his team since his return from the African Cup of Nations, where he won the title, confirmed Al-Ahly’s victory with a header from Firmino “88”.