After several years of resounding success, Roberto Firmino has decided to step aside from Liverpool. The striker, despite Klopp’s desire to sign his renewal, considers that the role he has within the club is not the one he wants at this point in his career, therefore, he has decided to end his relationship with him in the best possible way. the team with which he has won everything and announced his departure as a free agent in the summer.
Firmino is still the ideal age to give two or three seasons of very good football and its great quality is no secret to anyone, therefore several of the best teams on the planet are considering putting an offer on the table for him to join their ranks. As of June, however, the striker has decided to take a step forward and offer himself to the club with which he wishes to continue his career, Barcelona.
According to information from Sport, the player has offered himself to Barcelona through his agents, Firmino knows that the culés are looking for a forward center for the summer and he considers himself in a position to join the culé project, with the understanding that he will be a substitute for Lewandowski in case of coming to the club. The priority within Barcelona is Vitor Roque, but the Liverpool footballer is still not ruled out, especially since he would arrive for free, something that goes hand in hand with the culé financial situation.
