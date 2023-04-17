firmament is the protagonist of a new, interesting trailer which confirms the exit date of the adventure on pcset for May 18, while the PS5 (with support for PlayStation VR2) and PS4 versions will arrive later.

Developed by the team behind indisputable classics such as Myst And RevenFirmament was successfully funded on Kickstarter and is preparing to catapult us into an experience full of narrative depth and great atmospheres, as expected for Cyan Worlds productions.

Compared to the studio’s previous projects, the game adopts one steampunk style really intriguing, putting us in the shoes of a traveler equipped with a device that can interface with various devices present within the Realms of Firmament, and with which we will be able to solve their puzzles.

The video presents a rich roundup of scenarios and situations that will make up an adventure with undoubted potential: within a month we will discover all its secrets.