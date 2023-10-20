The Lucca Comics & Games 2023 it’s getting closer and closer Star Comics announces its official program today, including guests, events, announcements and everything that the publishing house gives us every year during the fair.

Below you will find the table with all the appointments with the signing of copies of the authors present, among which it stands out Hiro Mashimaand immediately after the press release with the official program.

STAR COMICS AT LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2023

Guest authors, editorial news, events and activities for the Lucca event

Perugia, 20 October 2023 — Lucca Comics & Games 2023 is approaching and Star Comics has a large series of appointments and guests planned, as well as naturally numerous editorial news for all readers and fans. Appointment in Piazza Star Comics (Piazzale Vittorio Emanuele) where, in addition to the pavilion, you will also find a stand entirely dedicated to GACHIAKUTA.

STAR COMICS

During Lucca Comics & Games 2023, following the claim “together” that characterizes this edition, Star Comics will host some partners in its pavilion.

One of these will be KIKKOMAN, the famous Japanese brand of soy sauce, a fundamental ingredient and condiment in Asian cuisine. At the Kikkoman corner there will be interactive activities and sampling. Furthermore, fans will be able to receive it as a gift an invitation to the Cooking Show to be held Friday 3 November at 12.30pm in the FoodMetti areaat the former Scuderie Ducali in the central Piazza San Romano (invitations available while supplies last).

THE GUEST AUTHORS

Star Comics’ star guests need no introduction. Hiro Mashima he is a prolific mangaka, with three long serializations under his belt, that is RAVE – THE GROOVE ADVENTURE, EDENS ZERO and the great success of the 2000s, FAIRY TAILwhich marked a generation. Frank Miller is one of the giants of American comics, whose works will from now on be published by Star Comics for the Italian market. The Maestro’s presence also coincides with the iconic’s twenty-fifth anniversary 300.

Federica di Meo will be involved in numerous signature sessions to accompany the launch of the new European manga ONEIRA, written by Cab Ledoux.

Also present Mirka Andolfothat after SWEET PAPRIKA will present her new work as a screenwriter, PURR EVILtogether with the designer Laura Braga, another internationally known Italian comics personality.

The duo formed by Emiliano Pagani and Daniele Caluri will be in Lucca to sign volume 2 of NIRVANAthe cult crime-humorous series.

Among the other Astra authors present at the event we will find Paolo Traisciauthor of ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA, Andrea Broccardo and Barbara Nosenzodesigner and colorist of the sci-fi trilogy respectively DEEP BEYONDand finally Sualzo and Teo Mussothe minds behind BEER REVOLUTION.

They will also appear, as “guest stars”, Emilio Pilliu e Matteo Bussola. The authors, who created for Star Comics BACTERIA together with Paola Barbato, they will sign their new manga ZEROVENTIpublished by Einaudi and exceptionally also purchasable in our pavilion.

EDITORIAL NEWS

Numerous editorial novelties present at the fair: starting from 300a great historical work by Frank Miller revived in numerous editions to celebrate its twenty-fifth anniversary. In addition to REGULAR EDITIONfeaturing a previously unpublished cover illustration created for the occasion, will also be available VARIANT EDITION with “canvas effect” cover and bookmark ribbon, one LIMITED EDITION composed of 1000 numbered copies and the precious one ULTRA LIMITED EDITIONin only 100 copies, some of which will be available in our pavilion!

There are also numerous publications related to the master Hiro Mashima: in addition to the crossover volume MASHIMA HERO’Swhich will delight all fans, returns with a new edition RAVE – THE GROOVE EDITIONof which the first two volumes will be available in Lucca. EDENS ZERO STARTER PACK it will be the best opportunity for new readers to discover the master’s sci-fi work. Finally, there will be some specials VARIANT COVER EDITION Of RAVE – THE GROOVE ADVENTURE n. 1, FAIRY TAIL n. 1st ed EDENS ZERO n. 1, which if placed side by side will form a single, large illustration.

The new European manga arrives from France ONEIRAdrawn by Federica di Meo and scripted by Cab. Readers will be able to discover, in the first volume, a dark fantasy world with gothic hues where nightmares threaten humanity.

The highly anticipated will finally debut HERE U ARE n. 1, the first Chinese webcomic by Star Comics.

Continues GACHIAKUTA with volume 2, also available in a special VARIANT COVER EDITION with illustration card and a set of stickers attached.

All fans of ONE PIECEfinally, they will be able to “enjoy” an exceptional spin off which sees Sanji as the protagonist: SANJI’S FOOD WARS! – SHOKUGEKI NO SANJIby the authors of Shokugeki no Soma.

ALL EVENTS

From paper to digital… and back: the new frontiers of comics with STAR COMICS and JUNDO

Wednesday 1 November, 4pm, Church of San Giovanni

Participants: Mirka Adolfo, Davide Caci, Lollo Carucci and Matteo Vesprini

We immerse ourselves in the digital world of Mirka Andolfo’s works! But that’s not all, what are the other three Lollo Carucci, Davide Caci and Matteo Vesprini planning?

Free entry while tickets last.

Lucca Comics Awards ceremony

Thursday 2 November, 7.30pm, Teatro del Giglio

Masters Hiro Mashima and Frank Miller will be present.

Meeting with Frank Miller

Friday 3 November, 10.30am, Teatro del Giglio

Participants: Frank Miller and Simone Bianchi

One of the greatest cartoonists of all time celebrates 25 years of his masterpiece 300 with a dialogue with his friend and colleague Simone Bianchi.

Information on how to participate will be announced at a later date.

Talk Show with Hiro Mashima

Friday 3 November, 3pm, Teatro del Giglio

Information on how to participate will be announced at a later date.

STAR COMICS MANGA COOKING SHOW

POWERED BY KIKKOMAN

Friday 3 November, 12.30 pm, FoodMetti area (ex Scuderie Ducali, Piazza San Romano)

Participants: Cristian Posocco (Star Comics), Ojisan (Italian Academy of Ramen)

In collaboration with Kikkoman, Star Comics makes the favorite dishes of the protagonists of the most famous manga come true. Chef Ojisan (Italian Academy of Ramen), under the hungry gaze of Cristian Posocco (Star Comics), creates and explains iconic dishes that we have all learned to recognize but of which many are unaware of the secrets and… the flavour!

Invitations available while supplies last, at the Kikkoman corner in Piazza Star Comics.

Showcase with Hiro Mashima

Saturday 4 November, 10:00 am, San Francesco Auditorium

Live drawing performance by master Hiro Mashima.

Information on how to participate will be announced at a later date.

Full manhua: HERE U ARE and the evolution of the Chinese comics market

Sunday 5 November, 10.30am, San Girolamo Auditorium

Participants: Claudia Calzuola, Lin Lin and Eliana Cammarata

How the project was born HERE U ARE? How is the manhua market and the BL landscape expanding? Claudia Calzuola (editor and curator of the Queer series of Star Comics), Lin Lin (expert in Chinese language and culture, translator of HERE U ARE) and Eliana Cammarata (content creator passionate about Boys’ Love and curator of the Forbiddenfruit_2.0 page).

Free entry while places last.

Europe: land of mangaka?

Sunday 5 November, 4pm, San Girolamo Auditorium

Participants: Federica di Meo, Shinichi. Moderators: Lollo Carucci, Cristian Posocco

Can Europe really be considered the land of manga artists? Let’s find out more with Federica di Meo (ONEIRA) and Shinichi (SHAMAN), as they reveal their fascinating experience in creating their manga.

Free entry while places last.

STAR COMICS ACTIVITIES

Enthusiasts will be able to take part in a treasure hunt dedicated to the works of Hiro Mashimain collaboration with Star Shop And Dynit, with a lanyard created for the occasion up for grabs. Still on the Hiro Mashima theme, there will be one slot machines which will allow you to win exclusive gadgets.

At the entrance to the Star Comics pavilion it will be possible to admire an exhibition dedicated to ONEIRAcreated with the collaboration of the designer Federica Di Meo and the French publisher Kana.

There will be no shortage of activities dedicated to GACHIAKUTA: in addition to slot machineswill be available a shooting target And a special photobooth for memorable shots in the company of the characters from the series.

All news and useful information relating to our presence at Lucca Comics & Games 2023 are also available on the handy minisite http://lucca.starcomics.com/ !

