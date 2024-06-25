In the context of its established humanitarian and relief role towards the brotherly Sudanese people, the United Arab Emirates signed, within the current week, three agreements with United Nations relief organizations to confront the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Sudan. These agreements are based on an approach that seeks to help all Sudanese brothers, without any distinction between them according to political, ethnic, or regional affiliation. The UAE has signed an agreement with the United Nations World Food Program to provide emergency food aid to the Sudanese people, worth $25 million, whether inside Sudan itself or in countries of asylum, which will include refugees, their host communities, internally displaced people, and returnees affected by the war that has been raging since April 2023. This agreement was preceded by the UAE signing an agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), under which it pledged to provide about $5 million to address the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, which will be directed towards the project “Alleviating famine in Sudan and supporting owners of small agricultural projects and pastoralist families affected by the conflict.” The UAE also signed a third agreement with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), to allocate $5 million to support the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF). This Emirati move received great international appreciation, expressed by Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, saying: “We are very grateful to the government and people of the UAE for their generous support in the amount of 70 million US dollars, to help provide relief to the people of Sudan.” Through the United Nations, with this allocation, we can strengthen our life-saving support to families and communities besieged by the unprecedented humanitarian crisis.”

These efforts come as part of the UAE’s decision, on June 17, to provide about $70 million, through the United Nations and its organizations, to support relief work in Sudan, out of a total of $100 million that the country pledged to provide during its participation in the meetings of the International Humanitarian Conference on Sudan.

Thus, the value of the UAE’s aid to Sudan since the beginning of the current crisis rises to more than $230 million, while the value of the total contributions provided by the UAE to Sudan during the past ten years rises to more than $3.5 billion. In fact, this continued support by the UAE for brotherly Sudan confirms its firm humanitarian approach to upholding the value of human life and the priority of human security on the agenda of the UAE’s regional and international strategies.

At the political level, the UAE has stressed in all international forums, since the beginning of the Sudanese crisis, the utmost importance of alleviating the impact of the war and its repercussions on the humanitarian situation. The UAE has always called for the urgent need to reach an immediate ceasefire, and it renews on all occasions its position, which clearly confirms I am certain that there is no military solution to the conflict, and that the warring parties must work to find a peaceful solution to the crisis through dialogue, and adhere to the importance of ensuring the protection of civilians and civilian facilities, and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, pledging to work with all partners to support a return to the path of the political process and reaching a permanent settlement, Achieving a national consensus to end the current crisis.

The Sudanese people, who are monitoring the intensity of the Emirati pledges, expect the continuation of this Emirati effort, which is translated into relief steps and approaches, aimed at supporting efforts to address the food, security, humanitarian and health challenges suffered by about 18 million Sudanese.

There are international expectations that more than half of this number will be exposed to the imminent risk of famine before the end of this year. Many humanitarian and relief organizations confirm that the conditions of refugees and displaced persons are continuing to deteriorate, following the spread of the conflict to refugee-populated areas in El Fasher, West Kordofan and Sinnar, which may pave the way for a new aggravation of the humanitarian crisis.

In light of these developments and complications that exacerbate the conflict and humanitarian crisis in Sudan, the importance of the relief aid provided by the UAE comes into play, which undoubtedly contributes to alleviating the impact of the ongoing war and its repercussions on the humanitarian level, and demonstrates that the human security of the Sudanese is a priority for the UAE.

*Issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.