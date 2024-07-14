Firing Trump | This is now known about Trump’s suspected shooter

Trump’s firing|A Secret Service suspect was killed after a shooting incident.

Presidential candidate Donald Trump was shot on Saturday night at a campaign event. Trump got hit in the ear. One spectator in the audience of the campaign event died and two people were seriously injured.

The federal police, the FBI, has confirmed that the suspect in the act is a 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crookswho hails from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

Crooks was a 2022 graduate of Bethel Park High School, receiving a $500 math and science award that year, according to Tribune-Review online magazine.

Crooks lived about 55 kilometers from the location of the campaign event. The suspect’s motive is unknown.

The suspect was killed by the Secret Service during the incident.

By early Sunday morning, law enforcement had closed all roads leading to the suspect’s family home in Bethel Park, south of Pittsburgh and about an hour’s drive from the Trump campaign site in Butler.

The police have cordoned off the area around the home of Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Crooks had registered as a supporter of the Republican Party, says The Washington Post. The news agency Reuters also confirms the information, which comes from the database of those entitled to vote.

He had also made a donation to a group close to the Democratic Party, according to the US media CNN.

Crooks made a $15 donation to the Progressive Turnout Project in 2021. The group’s goal is to encourage Democratic supporters to vote.

Shooter was located about a hundred meters away from the campaign event.

According to a law enforcement official, an AR-15 type semi-automatic rifle was found near the man’s body.

Numerous eyewitnesses tell that he had already seen Crooks before the incident and had warned the authorities about him.

Correction 14.7. 1:05 p.m.: An image believed to show the suspected shooter has been removed from the article. The correctness of the image could not be verified from reliable sources.