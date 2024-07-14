Firing Trump | This is now known about the assassination attempt – The pictures show how the events unfolded

of the United States of the Republican candidate running for president Donald Trump was shot Saturday night at a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

Trump was hit in the ear but was not seriously injured. He got out of the hospital a few hours after the shooting and has commented on what happened on social media. According to Trump, a bullet hit his ear.

According to estimates, the suspected attacker managed to fire eight shots at Trump from the roof of a nearby building. The man was then shot by the US Secret Service.

A man in the audience of the event died after being hit in the head. Two other men in the audience were seriously injured.

This article reviews what is known about the matter on Sunday afternoon Finnish time.

How did the events unfold?

Trump started his campaign speech around 6:00 in the evening in Butler, Pennsylvania. About 13,000 people followed the speech organized outside, he says The New York Times (NOW).

Butler’s campaign event drew thousands of Trump supporters.

The event was held in over 30 degree heat.

Donald Trump, as usual, behaved colorfully at the event.

Just a few minutes after the start of the speech, Trump’s sentence was interrupted as shots echoed in the air, reports the Reuters news agency. Trump touched his right ear at the same time as people shouted “get down”.

After this, a few more shots rang out. to NYT based on the sound analysis, there were a total of eight shots.

A New York Times photographer managed to capture his image of a bullet whizzing past Trump. The bullet can be seen to Trump’s right.

Trump and part of the crowd reacted as the first shots rang out.

After the hit, Donald Trump knelt behind the podium, where he was protected by Secret Service agents.

About 22 seconds after the attack began, Trump, who had entered the country out of sight, was surrounded by security officials. After about a minute, Trump stood up surrounded by security officials.

Trump pumped his fists in triumph before being escorted off the stage to an armored car.

Heavily equipped policemen also took the stage.

Secret Service agents helped Trump up and escorted him off the stage.

Leaving the stage covered in blood, Trump performed defiantly.

Trump raised his fist in the direction of supporters while still entering his armored car.

The shots came from about 120–150 meters away from the roof of a building outside the event area.

Multiple eyewitnesses have said they saw the attacker on the roof even before the first shots.

The shooter was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Bullets also hit supporters standing on the podium. One of the spectators was killed and two were seriously injured.

What is known about the suspect?

Federal police FBI has identified the suspected shooter. He is a 20-year-old Caucasian male, Thomas Matthew Crooksfrom the state of Pennsylvania.

The FBI suspects him of the attempted assassination of Trump.

Crooks lived about 55 kilometers from the location of the campaign event. The suspect’s motive is unknown.

He is registered as a supporter of the Republican Party, he says The Washington Post and Reuters.

On the other hand, he has made a donation of $15 in 2021 to a group close to the Democratic Party, whose goal was to encourage the party’s supporters to vote, according to the US media CNN.

Butler’s campaign event site was cleared after the shooting on Saturday.

How is Trump doing now?

Trump went to the hospital immediately after the shooting, but was able to leave there on Saturday evening. Trump’s campaign has said he is doing well and does not appear to have any injuries other than a damaged ear.

In the evening, Trump flew from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, where he spent the night at the airport. He walked off the plane by himself, without any aids, just after midnight local time, it was published in the video.

The Republicans have said that they will hold the caucus that starts on Monday as planned.

This would mean that Trump, who is trying to return to the presidency, is considered to be in good shape for the coming week. He is going to be confirmed as the Republican Party’s presidential candidate at the culmination of the convention.

“I look forward to speaking to our great nation this week in Wisconsin,” Trump wrote in his update To Thruth Social at dawn on Sunday in New Jersey.

How has the attack been reacted to in the United States?

Trump thanked the Secret Service and authorities for their swift action in the attack on his social media platform at Truth Social. He said the bullet pierced the top of his right ear.

President Joe Biden gave a televised speech two hours later about the shooting. He said he was grateful that his rival, Trump, was safe.

“America has no place for this kind of violence. It’s sick,” he said.

In his speech, Biden called for everyone to condemn violence related to the election. He asked the people to unite.

Biden’s campaign communications were temporarily suspended immediately after the attack.

Leading Republican and Democratic politicians have condemned the attack and played down the political confrontation.

“This heinous act is a peaceful campaign of political violence and has no place in this country and should be condemned unanimously and strongly,” Republican leader Mike Johnson said.

However, some in the Trump campaign have accused Biden of being responsible for the attack. Republican senator and Trump’s potential vice presidential nominee JD Vance claimed in a social media update that the Biden campaign was calling on Trump to be stopped at all costs.

“This rhetoric led directly to the attempted assassination of President Trump,” he writes.