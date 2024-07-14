Firing Trump | This is how sports stars reacted to Trump’s assassination attempt

Trump’s firing|Donald Trump’s assassination attempt has sparked colorful comments from the world’s sports stars.

Sports stars In the United States and elsewhere in the world, the US presidential candidate has widely taken a stand on social media to Donald Trump to the targeted assassination attempt.

In particular, many sports stars who are known as Trump’s supporters have rejoiced in colorful expressions that Trump survived the shooting. Irish UFC star Conor McGregor marveled at 78-year-old Trump’s survival.

“A 78-year-old billionaire should be on a yacht touring the golf courses of the Mediterranean. But he isn’t. He’s in Pennsylvania spitting bullets! Run for love of your country! God bless Donald! God bless the United States,” McGregor wrote on the messaging service X.

Known as a social media star, nowadays influential in boxing circles Jake Paul on the other hand, stated Trump’s survival as a sign of God regarding the election result.

“If it’s not clear enough who God wants to win. When you try to kill the angels of God and the saviors of the world, it only makes them bigger. Good always triumphs over evil.”

Winner of the US Open golf tournament in June Bryson DeChambeau wished Trump a speedy recovery.

“Violence has no place in this world. I am praying for President Trump and his family. I wish you a speedy recovery.”

The head coach of the US basketball team who became known as a Democrat Steve Kerr described the shooting as a “sad spectacle”. The US Olympic basketball players are currently preparing for the games in Abu Dhabi.

“A terrible, sad spectacle. Another example not only of our country’s political division, but also of our gun culture, Kerr comment For The Athletic.”