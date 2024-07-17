Firing Trump | The US Homeland Security Agency is investigating the activities of the Secret Service

Trump’s firing|The shooting has raised questions about security measures and, among other things, how the suspected shooter managed to open fire at Trump from a nearby roof.

of the United States the domestic security agency DHS is investigating the activities of the secret service Donald Trump’s at Saturday’s campaign event, where shots were fired at the ex-president.

DHS inspector general of Joseph Cuffar according to a statement released by the office, the purpose of the investigation is to evaluate the US Secret Service’s process in securing the campaign event.

According to the US media, members of the House of Representatives and the Senate will receive a report on the status of several different investigations related to the assassination attempt on Wednesday local time.

The House Judiciary Committee previously announced it would hold a hearing at the end of the month on the FBI’s investigation into the attempted assassination.

House of Representatives Republican Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News he plans to seek the head of the Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle break up. Cheatle has previously said publicly that he will not resign from his position.

Cheatle is scheduled to appear before the House Oversight and Accountability Committee on Monday.

Secret the service is responsible for the security of the country’s president, vice president and former presidents and their families. Important election candidates and visiting foreign heads of state are also responsible for the secret service.

The secret service killed the suspected shooter, a 20-year-old man, on Saturday of Thomas Matthew Crooks. The authorities said earlier that the suspect’s motive is not yet known. The FBI has not yet identified any ideology behind Crooks or his actions, nor any threatening writings or social media posts.

Trump has said that he received a gunshot wound in his ear on Saturday. One participant of the campaign event was killed in the shooting.