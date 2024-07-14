Firing Trump | The security measures failed and the suspected attacker got within about 100 meters of Trump with a rifle

Trump’s firing|The secret service responsible for security has been silent about the exact security arrangements and their possible mistakes.

of the United States campaigning for president Donald Trump was shot at a campaign event in Pennsylvania on Saturday local time. A bullet hit him in the ear, but he was not seriously injured.

How is it possible that it was only a few millimeters away that Trump would have been fatally hit by a shooter? What kind of security measures did the presidential candidate have?

According to authorities and eyewitnesses, the man suspected of the assassination fired several shots from the roof of a nearby building, Reuters and AFP news agencies say.

One person from the audience died and two people were seriously injured in the shooting. The secret service killed the man suspected of the shooting.

The FBI is investigating the case as a suspected assassination attempt.

Snipers monitored the environment

Campaign event was held in conjunction with a farm market in the small town of Butler. Trump spoke on a stage surrounded by three audience podiums in a semicircle.

Trump’s campaign event was protected by the Secret Service, assisted by local Pennsylvania police.

In the vicinity of the stage there were low buildings, on the roof of which there were snipers from the authorities, he says The New York Times.

Snipers stood on the roof of the building next to the stage. The shots towards Trump came from another roof to the side.

The suspected shooter was further away, on the roof of a low building located 120–150 meters away, he estimated CNN. The building was outside the event area. He was carrying an AR-15 type semi-automatic rifle.

A human shield was formed around Trump

of the United States according to the Secret Service, the gunman fired “several shots” toward the stage before being fatally shot by agents.

of The New York Times based on audio analysis, the suspect fired eight shots.

Secret Service agents surrounded Trump as soon as he was hit, forming a human shield. At the same time, heavily armed agents rushed onto the stage, appearing to be scanning the area for potential threats.

Donald Trump was protected by security guards as he was carried off the stage.

After the shooting, heavily armed agents rushed to the stage. Still image from the video.

The witness says that he gave a warning

Britain’s public broadcasting company Interviewed by the BBC witness Greg Smith says he tried to warn Secret Service agents about a person crawling around with a rifle moments before the shots were fired.

Smith says he saw the man a few minutes after Trump began his speech and referred him to the Secret Service. He says in the video that he wondered why Trump is still allowed to speak on stage.

“I stood there pointing at the shooter for two or three minutes,” he continued. “The Secret Service was looking at us, I was pointing at the ceiling … and then five shots rang out.”

An eyewitness who spoke to Reuters also says that he pointed the man to the secret service when he saw them looking for someone.

Secret Service agents had searched the area

Campaign events protection is not an easy task. Trump’s events draw thousands of attendees, can last for hours, and often take place outdoors.

Before the event begins, Secret Service agents scan the area for possible bombs and other threats.

The authorities usually demarcate the area and the public passes through the metal detectors. All arrivals’ bags and even wallets are searched by armed security agents. Many people are also checked manually during the security check.

Retired Secret Service agent Paul Eckloff tells that the agents have probably also gone through all the nearby rooftops before the event starts.

“This person [epäilty] either hid himself until he became a threat or was not a threat until he revealed his weapon,” Eckloff evaluate.

Several open questions about security measures

About security the secret service that responded has not answered questions about its exact methods of operation. It has not explained how it is possible that the roof of a nearby building was not guarded so that the man with the rifle would have been spotted in time.

Questions also arise as to why Trump was not protected as soon as the information about the possible threat came to light.

It’s “surprising” the shooter was able to fire multiple shots at Trump, the FBI agent said Kevin Rojek said at a press conference early Sunday morning Finnish time. The FBI has taken over the investigation into the shooting, although it was not responsible for the security of the event.

“We are still investigating the secret service’s security arrangements. We will investigate closely how the person got there,” Rojek said.

the FBI when asked about its own responsibility, Rojek said that it followed the event but had not received any wishes from Trump’s team for increased security arrangements.

Pennsylvania High Commissioner of Police George Bivens added at a news conference that the investigation would allow authorities to “find out where possible mistakes happened and what can be done better in the future.”

of the United States House Speaker Republican Mike Johnson says the Secret Service, Homeland Security Agency and FBI have been subpoenaed for a House hearing.

Head of the Secret Service Kimberly Cheatle has been summoned to a House Investigative Committee hearing in a week’s time on Monday.

Until now, the secret service responsible for security has been silent about what happened.

It has said in its press release that it has recently increased resources and capabilities for Trump’s protection. However, it did not say in more detail what the actions entail.

